Patel Retail reports strong Q1FY27 performance; Revenue rises 69.7% YoY to Rs. 309.54 crore

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13:Patel Retail Limited , a growing organised retail and food processing company with a strong presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, announced its Q1FY27 financial results following a meeting of its Board of Directors held on August 12, 2026. At the meeting, the Board approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the notice for the Company's 19th Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on September 23, 2026 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means. The Company started FY27 on a strong note, with Revenue from Operations rising 69.7% year on year to Rs. 309.54 crore from Rs. 182.45 crore in Q1FY26, while Profit After Tax grew 37.57% to Rs. 9.52 crore from Rs. 6.92 crore.

- EBITDA rises 23.9% YoY to Rs. 19.67 crore, while PBT grows 38.3% YoY to Rs. 12.82 crore in Q1FY27

- Board approves 19th AGM for September 23, 2026, with book closure from September 16 to September 23, 2026

- Operates Patel's R Mart supermarket network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, offering a wide range of grocery, daily essentials and consumer products

The strong revenue growth was accompanied by an improvement in the Company's operating performance during the quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs. 19.67 crore, compared with Rs. 15.87 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 23.9% year on year. Profit Before Tax also increased 38.3% to Rs. 12.82 crore from Rs. 9.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Company's earnings per share stood at Rs. 2.85.

Alongside its financial performance, the Company continues to strengthen its corporate governance and shareholder engagement processes. The AGM will provide an important platform for shareholder participation and engagement on the Company's annual business and governance matters. To ensure a fair and transparent voting process, M/s. Deep Shukla & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, has been appointed as the Scrutinizer for the remote e voting and e voting during the AGM. The Board has also approved the book closure from September 16 to September 23, 2026, enabling the Company to complete the necessary formalities ahead of the AGM.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Raghavji Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Patel Retail Limited, said, "We have started FY27 on a positive note, with strong revenue growth reflecting the continued momentum in our retail business. The performance gives us confidence in the strength of our business model and our ability to grow while maintaining operational discipline. Going forward, we will remain focused on expanding our retail presence across our key markets, strengthening our store network and delivering greater value and convenience to our customers. We see significant opportunities to further deepen our presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and build on the growth achieved so far. With a focused approach to expansion and sustainable growth, we remain optimistic about the outlook for FY27 and are committed to creating long term value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders."

With a strong start to FY27, Patel Retail Limited will continue to focus on expanding its retail presence, strengthening its operations and identifying opportunities across its key markets. The Company remains committed to disciplined growth and enhancing value for its customers and shareholders as it progresses through the financial year.

About Patel Retail Limited :

Patel Retail Limited is a value driven integrated retail and food processing company with a growing presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and operations spanning Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Company operates the Patel's R Mart supermarket network, offering a wide range of groceries, FMCG products, fresh produce and household essentials. Its retail portfolio is supported by three in house brands, Indian Chaska, Patel Fresh and Patel Essential, covering spices, pulses, nuts, dry fruits and household products. The Company has food processing facilities in Dudhai, Kutch, Gujarat, along with a distribution and packing facility in Ambarnath MIDC. Its integrated business model also includes exports to more than 25 countries, strengthening its presence across international markets.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)