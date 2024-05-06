Payment Linked Rewards Platform Single.id Set to Further Sweeten Mad Over Donuts Customers' Shopping Experience

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Single.id, the world's first cross-reward-programme-identifier operated by Enigmatic Smile, is all set to make the treats-shopping experience for Mad Over Donuts customers even more exciting and memorable. As a part of this new partnership, MOD customers will get a 10 per cent reward on every purchase they make at all Mad Over Donuts outlets located in 6 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai & Ahmedabad.

"At Mad Over Donuts, we continuously strive to elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty, and our partnership with Single.id exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our valued patrons," says Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director & CEO, Mad Over Donuts. "These rewards can be collected and redeemed on any app linked to Single.id."

All apps allow users to redeem rewards against hundreds of gift cards from a wide range of brands across various categories, providing customers with the flexibility to claim their rewards as per their preferences. Single.id allows customers to conveniently and seamlessly keep a track of their rewards and loyalty points across multiple apps, by automatically linking the discounts offered by retailers to the existing credit cards and debit cards of customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Mad Over Donuts to offer their customers an even happier process of tracking and claiming 10 per cent rewards on any Single.id connected app, with every box of donuts they buy. Single.idcustomers can already avail this offer by linking their payment card apps such a NDTV Big Bonus APP, Sarvatra Rewards APP and Shoppers Stop Rewards APP. The clarity which Single.id brings to the entire offer industry for in-store shopping , cannot be underestimated. This collaboration not only enhances the indulgence of MOD customers but also rewards their loyalty in ways that resonate beyond the realm of delicious treats," said Chandra Bhushan, Country head at Enigmatic Smile.

Single.id consolidates reward balances across multiple reward programmes. Its consolidated End User identity, drawn from multiple sources, offers immense long-term value to reward programs, retailers, and consumers alike. Any reward programme can 'plug in' instantly and access offers from all connected brands.

The Single.id service has already partnered with more than 35 of the country's biggest brands to provide a holistic view of all consumer payment linked reward redemptions"

Enigmatic Smile was founded in the United Kingdom in 2014 by Bish Smeir. It is present across 5 continents, integrated with 27 financial services organisations, and is a QSA assessed, PCI Level 1 service provider. Its technology sits in the background of many high-profile reward programmes, operated by a growing number of loyalty companies around the world. The brand recently launched in India with the view of a building India's most efficient rewards economy through its unified rewards product - Single.id.

