Perfect 32 Dental Care World Wins Best Dental Clinic Award Presented by Dasana foundation

New Delhi [India], January 9: Perfect 32 Dental Care World has been honoured with the Best Dental Clinic Award by the Dasana Foundation, recognizing its outstanding contributions to dentistry, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional patient care. The award was presented by Ravindra Kishan Shukla, respect Member of Lok Sabha to Dr. Anshul Gupta, founder of Perfect 32 Dental Care World at a grand ceremony held at Delhi.

The accolade celebrates Perfect 32 Dental Care World's dedication to delivering comprehensive dental solutions, from preventive care to advanced cosmetic and restorative implant treatments, ensuring every patient receives personalized, high-quality care. The clinic's consistent efforts in integrating state-of-the-art technology, fostering a patient-friendly environment, and maintaining a commitment to oral health excellence have set it apart as a leader in the field.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award," said Dr. Anshul Gupta, Founder of Perfect 32 Dental Care World.

"This recognition reflects the collective passion, expertise, and dedication of our entire team. Our mission has always been to transform lives through healthier, brighter smiles, and this award inspires us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do."

The award acknowledges the clinic's innovative practices, such as advanced Dental implantology, 3D aids, AI dentistry, and minimally invasive cosmetic techniques, which ensure precision and comfort for patients. Perfect 32 Dental Care World is also widely recognized for its community-driven initiatives, including free dental camps and oral health awareness programs, which have significantly impacted oral health standards in the heritage city of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Dasana foundation, while presenting the award, commended the clinic's efforts, stating, "The dedication of Perfect 32 Dental Care World in improving oral healthcare and patient satisfaction is truly commendable. They have set an exemplary standard in the field of dentistry, and this award is well-deserved."

This recognition establishes Perfect 32 Dental Care World as a trusted name in oral healthcare and a pioneer in redefining dental excellence in Bikaner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)