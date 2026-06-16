SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Persian Darbar, one of Mumbai's most loved Mughlai and North Indian dining destinations, is set to celebrate its 50th year as a legendary brand rooted in Byculla's rich culinary culture. Founded in 1976 in Byculla by Abubaker Kotwala and Umar Bakshi, Persian Darbar began as a humble 60-seat restaurant built on honest flavors, generous hospitality, and a passion for authentic Mughlai cuisine.

Over the last five decades, Persian Darbar has grown from a local Byculla favorite into a respected dining and catering brand known across Mumbai. Since 1999, the brand has been led by Faisal Umar Bakshi and Javed Abubakar Kotwala, who have carried forward the founders' vision while expanding Persian Darbar's reach, scale, and reputation. Under their leadership, the brand has continued to preserve its traditional recipes, slow-cooked cooking methods, and signature hospitality experience.

Known widely as The King of Raan, Persian Darbar has become a landmark for guests searching for the best raan in Byculla, the best biryani in Byculla, late-night Mughlai food in Byculla, and authentic North Indian food in Byculla. Its signature Raan, rich biryanis, kebabs, curries, and royal Mughlai preparations have made the restaurant a trusted name for generations of families, food lovers, celebrities, and loyal patrons.

Today, Persian Darbar offers a grand 440-seat flagship dining experience in Byculla, along with a vast menu of 272 signature dishes that blends Mughlai, North Indian, Persian-inspired, and contemporary favorites. The brand's famous Sheesh Mahal-inspired ambience, along with Khaymah, Darbar Hall, Diwan-e-Khass, Baradari, and Mashrabiya, reflects the richness and warmth that guests have associated with Persian Darbar for decades.

Beyond dine-in, Persian Darbar has also built a strong name in premium catering services, wedding catering in Mumbai, and large-scale event hospitality. Its catering arm serves intimate gatherings as well as grand weddings and corporate events for up to 5,000 guests, bringing the same royal food experience to celebrations across the city.

Over the years, Persian Darbar has received numerous prestigious accolades, including recognition from the Times of India, City Icon Awards, Times Food & Hospitality Awards, AAHAR, and other leading industry platforms. These honors reflect the brand's commitment to authentic Mughlai cuisine, exceptional hospitality, and culinary excellence over the past five decades.

Speaking on the milestone, the Persian Darbar leadership said, "Completing glorious 50 years is a proud and emotional moment for us." Persian Darbar was founded with love, hard work, and a commitment to authentic food. We are grateful to our founders, our families, our team, and every guest who has made Persian Darbar a part of their memories. As we step into this golden year, our promise remains the same: to serve food with honesty, warmth, and royal hospitality."

As Persian Darbar enters its Golden Jubilee year, the brand continues to stand as a symbol of Mumbai's dining heritage, especially in Byculla. With its legacy of flavor, scale, and trust, Persian Darbar remains one of the most recognized names for anyone searching for a Mughlai restaurant in Byculla, a raan dish in Byculla, or authentic royal dining in Mumbai.

About Persian Darbar

Founded in 1976 in Byculla, Mumbai, by Abubaker Kotwala and Umar Bakshi Along with three Best Friends, Persian Darbar is a legendary Mughlai and North Indian restaurant brand celebrating 50 years of culinary excellence. Since 1999, the brand has been led by Faisal Umar Bakshi and Javed Abubakar Kotwala, who have expanded Persian Darbar while preserving its authentic recipes, royal hospitality, and strong Byculla roots.

Known as the King of Raan, Persian Darbar is famous for its signature Raan, biryani, kebabs, Mughlai dishes, late-night dining, luxury ambience, and premium catering services for weddings, corporate events, and large celebrations across Mumbai.

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