Pet Industry Dialogue 2026 Charts the Road Ahead for India's Growing Petcare Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: India's petcare industry is seeing growing attention around policy and regulation, access to petcare, changing pet ownership patterns and responsible pet parenting. These issues were discussed at the sixth edition of Pet Industry Dialogue (PID) 2026, held in New Delhi recently, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, veterinarians, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discuss the growth and changing needs of India's petcare sector.

The conference focused on establishing science-based regulatory frameworks, scaling healthcare infrastructure into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and supporting the evolving profile of modern Indian pet parents. Key discussions underscored that sustainable category growth relies on strong public-private collaboration, high quality standards, and widespread access to professional care and nutrition.Moderating the high-level panel on "Government Initiative for Pet Industry - Policies and Regulations," Mr. Govind Suryawanshi, Corporate Affairs Director at Royal Canin, engaged senior regulatory authorities Dr. Naveena B.Maheswarappa, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry Dairying and Fisheries,

Mr. Debasish Mahalik, Scientist-C,Deputy Director, Food & Agriculture Department, Bureau of Indian Standards to address regulatory frameworks critical to consumer trust and pet health and safety. Speaking on the need for greater collaboration across the sector, Mr. Govind Suryawanshi said, "The next phase of India's petcare industry growth will depend on how effectively the ecosystem comes together, with industry, academia, research institutions, veterinary professionals and regulators working towards a common goal. As the sector evolves, strengthening policy and regulatory frameworks will be critical to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of pets while building greater consumer trust. A collaborative approach will help create a more robust petcare ecosystem for India."

Addressing regional market dynamics in the session "Pet Care Landscape in India - Tier 2 and Tier 3," Mr. Satinder Singh, General Manager at Royal Canin, highlighted smaller cities as the primary growth engines of the petcare economy.

Mr. Satinder Singh said, "Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have moved beyond being future potential markets to becoming important growth drivers for India's petcare industry. As pet ownership and spending per pet continue to rise, the opportunity is significant, but so is our responsibility to ensure that quality nutrition, veterinary care and informed pet parenting are accessible beyond the metros. Building trust, strengthening care infrastructure and improving access will be critical to ensuring that the next phase of growth is both inclusive and responsible."

The evolving petcare ecosystem and changing behaviour of pet parents were also discussed during "Cracking the Code of Growing Pet Parents in India," featuring Mr. Srikanth Ramaswamy, PSR Sales & Marketing Director, Royal Canin. He highlighted how the ecosystem has expanded over the years, with specialised services, digital platforms and new sources of information playing a growing role in how pet parents make decisions.

Mr. Srikanth Ramaswamy said, "Over the last decade, India's petcare ecosystem has evolved significantly, moving from a relatively simple network of breeders, veterinarians and pet stores to a much broader ecosystem of specialised services, digital platforms and new sources of information. As pet parents become more curious and informed, education has become increasingly important in helping them make the right choices for their pets. The next phase of category growth will depend on making reliable information more accessible and helping pet parents navigate pet ownership with greater confidence."

Across all sessions, participants agreed that sustained industry momentum requires parallel investments in veterinary capability building, rigorous quality standards, distribution reach, and consumer awareness. By aligning industry capabilities with institutional support, PID 2026 reinforced the collective commitment to building a progressive, health-centered pet ecosystem across India.

In recognition of its pioneering contributions to category development, veterinary upskilling, and science-backed advocacy, Royal Canin was honored with the prestigious 'Petcare Industry Thought Leadership Award' at the India International Pet Trade Fair (IIPTF). This accolade underscores the brand's sustained commitment to elevating industry standards, fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration, and driving responsible pet ownership across India.

About Royal Canin

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is part of Mars, Incorporated and one of the global leaders in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Dr. Jean Cathary, Royal Canin continues to push the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts to fulfil its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Royal Canin collaborates with partners, including breeders and veterinarians, not only to design precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs but also to develop a variety of tools and services to generate a significant positive impact on pet health. The company does this in a respectful, responsible, and sustainable way towards pets, people, and the planet.

Operating in more than 120 markets, Royal Canin counts over 8,000 Associates, including more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 16 factories and 2 pet centers around the globe, including 1 innovation centre and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

Royal Canin also owns the EUKANUBA™ brand outside of Europe, a high-performance nutritional offer for dogs, and NOM NOM, a fast-growing U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer pet food company.

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com

About MARS, INCORPORATED:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+, family-owned business with more than 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M & M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA, and ANICURA deliver high-quality veterinary care and ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

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