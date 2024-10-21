Pharmed Limited Launches India Bone Health Initiative on World Osteoporosis Day

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 21: Pharmed Limited, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, has announced the launch of the India Bone Health Initiative (IBHI) on World Osteoporosis Day, October 20, 2024. The IBHI is designed as a pioneering program to improve the overall health and well-being of the Indian population. This strategic move aims to address the growing concern of osteoporosis and bone health issues across India. It leverages Pharmed's extensive expertise in healthcare to make a significant impact on public health, focusing on raising awareness about osteoporosis and its impact on quality of life, providing patient education about bone health, offering accessible Bone Mineral Density (BMD) testing through annual camps, promoting early detection and prevention strategies for osteoporosis, and collaborating with healthcare professionals to enhance bone health knowledge and treatment capabilities.

Suneet Aurora, Chairman & Managing Director of Pharmed Limited, emphasized the company's vision, stating, "At Pharmed, we envision a future where every Indian citizen is aware of and empowered to maintain their bone health. The India Bone Health Initiative manifests our lostanding commitment to this vision. By integrating awareness, education, and accessible diagnostic services, we aim to create a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses bone health at every stage of life. This initiative is not just about ma osteoporosis; it is about fostering a culture of preventive care and enabling Indians to lead active, healthy lives well into their golden years."

The launch of IBHI builds upon Pharmed's impressive track record in bone health initiatives. Over the past two decades, the company has made an indelible impact on millions of lives across India through its pioneering social welfare programs. Pharmed's flagship initiative, offering free BMD screening camps in collaboration with Orthopaedicians across India, has reached millions of patients helping them manage bone health using guidance and tools. These camps provide crucial screenings and disseminate vital information on osteoporosis prevention and management. Conducted nationwide in collaboration with esteemed medical professionals, this initiative has garnered widespread acclaim from the healthcare community for its commitment to public health awareness and early detection.

Through IBHI, Pharmed aims to foster an environment where patients are more informed about bone health and can engage in meaningful discussions with their healthcare providers. The initiative works alongside doctors to extend their practice and raise awareness among patients, supporting a comprehensive approach to bone health. By facilitating access to essential diagnostic services and fostering partnerships within the medical fraternity, Pharmed has set new standards for corporate social responsibility in the pharmaceutical industry, contributing significantly to the overall well-being of communities throughout India.

Kashmiri Lal Kapoor, Director - Operations at Pharmed Limited, highlighted the timely nature of the initiative, saying, "In today's fast-paced world, where sedentary lifestyles and poor nutrition habits are increasingly common, initiatives like the IBHI are more crucial than ever. The rising incidence of osteoporosis, particularly among our younger population, is a wake-up call. This initiative is not just timely; it is imperative. By bringing bone health to the forefront of public health discussions, we are addressing a silent epidemic that affects millions. The IBHI is our response to the urgent need for comprehensive, accessible bone health care in India, ensuring that we are not just treating diseases but actively working to prevent them."

This holistic approach to bone health across all age groups underscores its unwavering dedication to improving healthcare. Pharmed invites healthcare professionals to join this mission to build a healthier India. Together, the India Bone Health Initiative can make a lasting impact on the bone health of our nation, improving lives and reducing the burden of osteoporosis on individuals and families.

For more information about the India Bone Health Initiative, please visit www.indiabonehealth.com.

