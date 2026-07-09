PHDCCI and SAMA Host Curtain Raiser for North India's Biggest Exhibition & Conference on Industrial Safety, Fire Safety, & Disaster Response

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 9: The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in association with the Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association, hosted the Curtain Raiser for the upcoming UFSEC 2026. The events are divided into two parts and will take place on 10-11 July 2026 at Hall No. 1, India Expo Centre & Mart, Knowledge Park-II, Greater Noida (U.P.), 10:00 am onwards.

This Curtain Raiser brought together industry leaders in one place to discuss the importance of strengthening India's preparedness against fire incidents, along with preventive measures against industrial hazards and natural disasters. The speakers also noted the recent fires in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and various other states in India. The conclusion they drew was that the key to minimising the risk of losing life or property is the knowledge of how to avoid fires and respond quickly.

Attendees' lineup included Mr Hemant Sapra, Co-Chairman, Uttar Pradesh State Chapter, PHDCCI & Promoter, Karam Group, Dr Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, Dr S P Garg, Advisor, DSS and Former Executive Director, GAIL, Mr P K Goswami, Deputy Director (ISH), DISH- Govt of NCT Delhi, Mr Vicky Gupta, Vice President, SAMA, Mr Kaushik Fuloria, Deputy Resident Director, PHDCCI.

At the Curtain Raiser for the two-day Exhibition & Conference (10-11 July 2026), PHDCCI announced that over 100 exhibitors are expected to participate. They will display advanced and innovative safety products, AI-based technologies, and solutions for fire safety, industrial safety, and disaster response. This exhibition will be open to the public free of cost. The conference will feature expert panel discussions and technical sessions, where people can share knowledge related to emerging safety challenges and best practices.

Welcoming the initiative, Mr Hemant Sapra, Co-Chairman, Uttar Pradesh State Chapter, PHDCCI, said, "The Curtain Raiser event today is the reflection of our collective commitment to making safety a national priority. This exhibition and conference will bring together government agencies, industry leaders, manufacturers, and safety professionals on one platform to strengthen India's safety ecosystem. By showcasing the latest safety technologies and encouraging meaningful dialogue, we aim to promote safer workplaces, improve preparedness and translate industry challenges into practical solutions that protect lives."

Speaking on behalf of the industry's manufacturing ecosystem, Mr Vicky Gupta, Vice President, SAMA, highlighted the role of innovation in strengthening safety infrastructure by saying, "Safety begins with awareness. Through knowledge-sharing, innovation, exhibitions, and industry collaboration, we aim to empower individuals and organisations to prevent accidents, respond effectively to disasters, and adopt safer workplace practices. As awareness grows, so will India's safety ecosystem, driving innovation, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and ultimately saving lives through a culture of preparedness and prevention."

Dr S P Garg, Advisor, DSS and Former Executive Director, GAIL, said, "Industrial safety is entering a new era where technology, policy, and collaboration must work hand in hand. By leveraging AI, drones, modern safety standards, and the Occupational Safety and Health Code while nurturing a safety-first mindset from education to industry, we can build a culture where safety becomes an instinct that is embedded in every individual's DNA."

Highlighting the broader significance of the initiative, Dr Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, commented, "Today's Curtain Raiser event enables discussions that focus on the importance of collaboration between government, industries and experts. It sets the standard for the upcoming conference that will become a significant platform for sharing knowledge and discussing policy."

The conference will focus on three major themes, including Fire Safety, Industrial Safety, and Disaster Response. These topics will cover subjects such as preventive safety measures, implementation of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, emergency responses, disaster resilience, and the role of emerging technologies in risk mitigation.

The initiative is supported by the National Disaster Management Authorities, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Invest UP Department of Labour, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Fire & Emergency Services, and the Industry Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

In this Curtain Raiser, SAMA and PHDCCI reinstated their commitment to providing preventive solutions by inviting industries, safety professionals, institutions, and the public to participate in the Exhibition & Conference. The event became the stepping stone to a shared objective of promoting awareness, preparedness, and adoption of world-class safety practices across the nation to save lives.

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