Philips India Names Rocking Star Yash as Brand Ambassador for Men's Grooming; Joins 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' as Official Grooming Partner

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 18: Sometimes the biggest brand stories begin with fans. Earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans spotted Rocking Star Yash using a Philips trimmer in a behind-the-scenes glimpse, sparking viral conversations across social media and entertainment platforms. Turning that fan discovery into an iconic collaboration, Philips India today announced Rocking Star Yash as the Brand Ambassador for its Men's Grooming portfolio, unveiling its new 'Trimmers Ka Baap' campaign starring the actor, while also announcing its partnership with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' as its Official Grooming Partner ahead of the film's worldwide release on 26 August 2026.

The collaboration marks a natural coming together of one of India's most celebrated style icons and the country's leading men's grooming brand. Known for setting trends both on and off screen, Rocking Star Yash brings his signature confidence, individuality and larger-than-life presence to a campaign that celebrates effortless grooming and self-expression.

The 'Trimmers Ka Baap' campaign featuring Rocking Star Yash in a high-energy avatar, reinstates Philips' superiority over ordinary trimmers. The campaign film reinforces one singular message- for grooming his iconic beard, Rocking Star Yash trusts only Philips trimmers. At the heart of the campaign is the Philips All-in-One Trimmer with BeardSense Technology, which scans beard density 125 times every second and intelligently adjusts its power as it moves effortlessly across both dense and fine hair areas, consistently delivering an even trim & sharp finish. Designed to achieve professional-grade grooming results at home, the innovation reflects Philips' continued focus on technology-led performance and superior grooming experiences.

Speaking about the association, Rocking Star Yash said, "I've trusted Philips with my grooming for years, long before this partnership was even a conversation. So, this felt like the next step with a brand I already believe in. Grooming is part of everyday life and having products that deliver consistency and performance- matters to me, and that's what I value about Philips."

Commenting on the collaboration, Smit Shukla, Zone Business Leader- Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, "The best partnerships are often the most authentic ones. When fans organically discovered Yash using a Philips trimmer, it reinforced the trust consumers have placed in Philips over the years. As one of India's most loved style icons, Yash perfectly embodies confidence, individuality and excellence in grooming. Through our 'Trimmers Ka Baap' campaign and our partnership with Toxic, we're excited to showcase how Philips' innovation, led by our BeardSense Technology, helps consumers achieve professional-grade grooming at home."

Extending beyond a traditional celebrity endorsement, Philips' association with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' further strengthens the connection between Rocking Star Yash's on-screen persona and his trusted grooming choices off-screen. As the movie gears up for its global release, Philips has come onboard as the film's Official Grooming Partner, bringing together authentic product usage, cinematic storytelling and cultural relevance.

The integrated campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media, cinema, OTT, outdoor advertising, retail and experiential touchpoints, bringing together entertainment, action and grooming innovation in a distinctive Philips storytelling format.

Watch Philips All-in-One 'Trimmers Ka Baap' ft. Rocking Star Yash: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmr37nz8BtE

Availability

The Philips Men's Grooming range is available across all e-commerce, quick-commerce and modern retail platforms including Amazon, Big Basket, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa Man, Reliance Retail, Swiggy Instamart, Tira, Vijay Sales, Zepto and all leading stores across India.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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