Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Welcomes Pune's Elite for a Curated Evening of Fashion, Style and Elegance

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Phoenix Mall of the Millennium became the city's fashion destination for an evening as it hosted one of Pune's most anticipated fashion showcases, bringing together celebrated fashion curator Prasad Bidapa, leading global brands, and an influential guest list for a night centred around style and design.

Designed as an exclusive, invitation-only affair, the event welcomed business leaders, entrepreneurs, socialites, tastemakers, influencers, fashion enthusiasts, and members of Pune's prominent social circles, reflecting the city's growing appreciation for premium fashion experiences.

The runway featured a curated showcase of Spring-Summer collections and signature styles from some of the most sought-after international and premium brands, including The White Crow - Scotch & Soda, Farm Rio, Paul Smith, Michael Kors, Coach, Mac Duggal, Emporio Armani, Diesel, and Shantanu & Nikhil. From refined tailoring and resort wear to occasion dressing and modern wardrobe pieces, the collections reflected the season's key trends and influences from the global fashion landscape.

Curated by renowned fashion icon Prasad Bidapa, the showcase brought together fashion, music, and visual elements to create an engaging runway experience. Each sequence had its own character, showcasing the design language and individuality of every brand while highlighting the fashion choices available at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium.

The finale presented a special collection by designer Delna Poonawalla, known for her glamorous take on couture and evening dressing. Her showcase brought drama, elegance, and a distinct sense of occasion to the runway, with silhouettes that stood out for their polish, detail, and red-carpet appeal.

Adding a star moment to the evening, acclaimed actor Harshvardhan Rane took to the runway as the showstopper, drawing enthusiastic applause from guests and bringing the showcase to a memorable close.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout from Pune's fashion and social fraternity, with guests embracing the occasion in impeccable style. From standout fashion moments to conversations between the city's familiar faces, the evening quickly became one of the most talked-about gatherings on Pune's social calendar, generating considerable interest across social media.

Speaking about the showcase, Prasad Bidapa said, "Phoenix Mall of the Millennium provided the perfect setting for an evening of fashion at this scale. What made the showcase special was the coming together of outstanding brands, an appreciative audience, and a venue that naturally lends itself to experiences of this nature. Pune today has a strong understanding of fashion and style, and it was a pleasure to curate an evening that reflected that."

About Phoenix Mall of the Millennium

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium is a captivating realm where shopping adventures take on a whole new incarnation! Situated across 15 sprawling acres in West Pune, this extraordinary destination is all set to redefine retail experiences. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of retail wonders and a center that's buzzing with excitement. And when it's time to refuel, prepare your taste buds for a culinary escapade like no other, with al fresco seating that sets the stage for unforgettable dining moments.

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