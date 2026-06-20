Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune's Biggest Shopping Season

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Pune's shopping season has officially turned grander than ever as Phoenix unveils the much-awaited Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026, a celebration of shopping, rewards, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences across Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, and Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar.

Adding a glamorous highlight to the launch, actor Harshvardhan Rane inaugurated the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026, drawing excitement from visitors and fans alike. His presence added a star-studded charm to the opening celebrations, setting the tone for a high-energy, experience-driven festival season ahead. The inauguration marked not just the beginning of the festival, but also the start of a city-wide invitation to rediscover shopping as a celebration.

Designed to celebrate the spirit of shopping, leisure, and togetherness, the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 offers shoppers across both destinations the chance to win rewards worth up to ₹1 crore at each location, along with a Toyota Hyryder as the mega prize at both malls. Adding to the festive cheer, the festival also features exciting daily and weekly rewards, making every visit a rewarding experience.

Running from June to August 2026, the Phoenix Shopping Festival brings together some of the world's most loved fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and retail brands, offering shoppers exciting opportunities to explore the latest collections while enjoying exceptional value. As part of the festival, shoppers can take advantage of the much-awaited End of Season Sale featuring Flat 50% Off on select collections across participating brands on June 20 and 21, making it one of the most anticipated shopping weekends of the season.

The festival showcases an impressive lineup of premium and high-street brands including H & M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Aldo, Charles & Keith, GAS, Victoria's Secret, La Martina, Superdry, Adidas Originals, Bath & Body Works, Home Centre, Shoppers Stop, Tira, Hamleys, American Tourister, New Balance, Dune London, Mia by Tanishq, Nykaa Luxe, and many more.

The launch event witnessed enthusiastic participation from shoppers, families, fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and members of Pune's vibrant social community. The presence of Harshvardhan Rane added glamour and excitement to the celebrations, creating a memorable start to the city's most anticipated shopping festival.

A Phoenix Spokesperson said:

"Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 has been designed as a celebration of everything our shoppers love--great brands, exceptional value, exciting rewards, and memorable experiences. Through this festival, we aim to create a destination where shopping goes beyond transactions and becomes a joyful experience for families, fashion enthusiasts, and visitors across Pune. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to enjoy incredible offers, exclusive rewards, and unforgettable moments throughout the season."

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 is set to become Pune's ultimate retail celebration, bringing together iconic brands, unbeatable offers, and rewarding experiences that redefine the city's shopping landscape.

Shop Big. Win Bigger. Celebrate Bigger only at Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026.

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