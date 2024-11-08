Photoquip's Nanlite and Nanlux Lighting Captivate at Broadcast India Show 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], November 8: Photoquip, one of India's premier lighting innovators, made waves at this year's Broadcast India (BI) 2024 show with its high-performance Nanlite and Nanlux lighting solutions, solidifying its role as a leader in India's broadcast and cinema lighting scene.

Held from October 17 to October 19, 2024, and organized by NurnbergMesse India, Broadcast India is a renowned event in Asia's Broadcasting and Infotainment industry. Photoquip's display not only turned heads but also garnered the attention of top industry experts and professionals.

A true showstopper, the Nanlux Evoke Series - featuring the Evoke 900C, 1200B, and the powerhouse 2400B - brought unparalleled precision, versatility, and performance to the forefront. Designed for large-scale productions, the Evoke series empowers filmmakers with transformative lighting options, from intricate color grading to powerful day-for-night effects. With the 2400B model delivering up to 2400W, this series provides the consistency and impact critical for demanding location shoots, ensuring stunning results every time.

The evoke 900C and 1200B particularly shone, showcasing exceptional color precision and power. The Evoke 900C's RGBACL technology unlocks an expansive color palette, perfect for cinematic quality with lifelike skin tones and intricate color gradations. Alongside, the 1200B and 2400B models bring powerful bi-color options, seamlessly blending natural and artificial light for any set.

Photoquip further showcased the versatility of the Evoke series with Nanlux's Parallel Beam and Projector Mount accessories, designed specifically to elevate the series' performance. The Parallel Beam adapter enhances light throw and directionality, allowing creators to shape intense, focused beams over longer distances, perfect for high-impact scenes and spotlighting subjects with unmatched precision. The Projector Mount brings sophisticated control over light patterns, offering the ability to achieve detailed textures and patterns on set, ideal for productions requiring nuanced lighting and custom effects.

The Nanlite FC Series also captured attention, standing out as an affordable, high-performance option for photographers and creators who prioritize mobility with ranges from 60B to 500C. With easy battery compatibility, it's a go-to choice for both studio and outdoor shoots, offering exceptional light quality without compromising flexibility.

Another major highlight of the event was Photoquip Director Pulin Soni's address, "Innovating India's Broadcast Lighting Industry: New Technologies & Trends." His panel discussion with acclaimed photographer and director Colston Julian and DOP Sean Seah filled the auditorium and sparked lively discussions on the future of broadcast lighting in India.

Throughout the show, visitors enjoyed hands-on experience with Photoquip's flagship Nanlite and Nanlux products. The Nanlite FC-500C RGB LED spotlight and the sleek Pavoslim panel impressed many with their design and ability to light entire sets effortlessly, while the Nanlux 2400B's wireless capabilities and Parallel Beam reflector stole the show, earning high praise from the audience.

Photoquip's latest innovations at BI 2024 not only highlight their commitment to the industry but also reinforce their role as a transformative force in broadcast lighting.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)