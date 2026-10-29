PhysicsWallah (PW) Student Sangeeta Tops Haryana Assistant District Attorney 2026 Exam; 36 Total Selections

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Sangeeta, a student of PhysicsWallah's (PW) judiciary studies vertical, Judiciary Wallah, has secured the top spot in the recently announced Haryana ADA (Assistant District Attorney) 2026 results with 57.51 marks out of 100. Furthermore, a total of 36 students studying with the education company have also been selected.

Daughter of a farmer and former policeman, Sangeeta hails from a typical village family. However, she considers herself blessed to have a family that has always supported her in all endeavours. Her interest in pursuing law stems from her father's time serving in the police force.

Sangeeta said, "I am very happy with my score and seeing my parents' pride in my achievement makes me even happier. They have always supported me and never stopped me from pursuing my dreams. I studied through the Prosecutors Haryana ADA Batch and want to thank the entire PW Judiciary Wallah team for supporting me in this journey. Their notes and study material really helped me during my preparation."

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) conducts this recruitment exam for 255 eligible posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Haryana government's Prosecution Department. Candidates are required to have a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree to apply for the posts.

Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah (PW), said, "I want to congratulate all the students who have been selected through this exam. Their dedication, hard work, and sacrifices have got them to this stage. For all other students who weren't able to clear this year, I want you to know that any exam is a small step in our life's journey and should be taken as a learning for future opportunities."

PW Judiciary Wallah provides structured judiciary online coaching for candidates preparing for judicial service examinations. The batches are designed to support preparation through regular classes and learning resources. Learners can attend 2 live lectures per day in all batches. The Foundation Batch also includes 1,000 hours of live classes, providing a structured learning schedule for candidates building their preparation from the basics.

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