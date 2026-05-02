PhysicsWallah's AcadFly announces scholarship pool of ₹2 crore for study abroad aspirants

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2: AcadFly, PhysicsWallah's dedicated study abroad vertical, has launched a merit-based scholarship program with a total scholarship pool of ₹2 crore, aimed at benefiting students across fields such as MBBS, Nursing, Engineering, Finance, Management, Design, and more who are applying to universities worldwide.

The AcadFly Scholarship cum Admission Test 2026 (ASAT 2026) is a merit-based evaluation designed for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies abroad. The scholarship pool may include processing fee waivers, university-specific scholarships, accommodation support, and additional benefits such as laptops and test prep subscriptions.

Aditya Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at PhysicsWallah, said, "The cost and complexity of applying to international universities often limit students from exploring opportunities to study abroad. This scholarship pool is an effort to help reduce the financial burden on students as they take the first step towards building a global career. This initiative is a part of our commitment to expanding access to quality global education."

Students applying for the scholarship can take the online test from May 4 to May 10, 2026, on the PhysicsWallah website. The one-hour exam will assess MBBS and Nursing aspirants on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, while students applying for other undergraduate programmes will be tested on English, Logical Reasoning, and Data Interpretation. The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of performance and rank in this exam.

With ASAT 2026, PhysicsWallah's AcadFly hopes to strengthen its support for Indian students aspiring to pursue education abroad by creating a more transparent and accessible ecosystem with end-to-end guidance.

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