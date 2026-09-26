PhysioVeda Academics Launches at AWP 2026 to Transform Continuous Learning for Healthcare Professionals Through Technology

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: PhysioVeda Academics, a new digital learning platform focused on continuous education for healthcare professionals, was launched today at the World Physiotherapy Asia Western Pacific (AWP) Regional Conference 2026, held on 26-27 September at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The conference is hosted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP).

PhysioVeda Academics addresses an important challenge in healthcare education: keeping professional knowledge current after formal academic training. The platform is a technology-enabled learning ecosystem that brings together structured learning, practice, assessment, performance analysis and digital resources, helping healthcare professionals learn, practise, evaluate their knowledge and continuously update their skills beyond traditional classroom and examination-focused learning.

One Platform, 39 Subjects and Many More to Come

PhysioVeda Academics currently covers 39 subjects, with many more to come as the platform continues to expand its learning ecosystem. Its subject-wise learning currently includes areas such as Anatomy, Physiology, Kinesiology, Exercise Therapy, Biomechanics and Rehabilitation Medicine, along with other medical and healthcare disciplines.

The platform brings together subject-wise learning, topic-wise objective-based questions (OBQs), timed tests, answer explanations, performance insights and digital learning resources within a single platform. This includes an e-library of healthcare learning resources, giving users access to educational material that can support continuous learning and revision.

To make learning more accessible across geographies and language preferences, the platform also incorporates Google Translator functionality, enabling users to translate the learning interface and content into different languages. This capability can help make the platform more accessible to healthcare professionals and learners across different linguistic backgrounds and support its broader global learning vision.

At the heart of the platform is a four-step approach - Learn, Practise, Analyse and Improve - that moves users beyond memorisation. Learners can study a concept through structured topic summaries, test their understanding with practice questions and explanations, analyse their performance and identify knowledge gaps that need further attention.

The full-access offering also includes an interactive 3D Anatomy Lab featuring 15 body systems and more than 2,200 anatomical structures, providing a more immersive way to explore human anatomy. The platform is being developed with future technology-led capabilities in mind, including AI-enabled classroom experiences for adaptive questioning, concept guidance and personalised revision.

Dr. Amit Sarswat, Founder & CEO, PhysioVeda Academics, said: "Healthcare is a profession where learning never truly stops. The launch of PhysioVeda Academics is an effort to make continuous learning more structured, accessible and meaningful for healthcare professionals. We are bringing together multiple learning components on one platform-from structured subject learning and practice to assessments, performance analysis, an e-library of resources and immersive tools. With 39 subjects currently available and many more to come, our focus is to continue building a comprehensive learning ecosystem that supports professionals throughout their careers."

Launching to the Physiotherapy Community

Launching at the AWP Regional Conference introduces the platform to an audience closely connected with clinical practice, education, research and professional development. Dr. Sarswat is also part of the conference's scientific programme, chairing the Day 1 Expert Talk, "Embracing and Empowering Communities through Indigenous Perspectives in Physiotherapy," from 10:30 to 11:00 AM IST.

While physiotherapy forms the core of the platform's initial learning ecosystem, PhysioVeda Academics has been designed with a broader vision: to become a comprehensive continuous-learning platform for healthcare professionals across specialties. Its growing combination of structured learning, practice tools, assessments, an e-library, performance insights, language accessibility and technology-enabled learning experiences is intended to support professionals in revisiting and strengthening their knowledge regularly, rather than limiting learning to examination preparation.

The integration of Google Translator further supports this vision by enabling the platform's learning experience to be translated across languages, helping extend access to learners beyond a single linguistic ecosystem and supporting the platform's ambition to serve healthcare professionals globally.

With 39 subjects currently active and many more in development, PhysioVeda Academics aims to continue expanding its digital learning ecosystem and create a platform where healthcare professionals and learners can Learn, Practise, Analyse and Improve throughout their professional journey.

For more information, visit www.physiovedaacademics.com.

About PhysioVeda Academics

PhysioVeda Academics is a digital healthcare learning platform built around continuous knowledge development. It brings together structured subject learning, topic-wise OBQ practice, timed tests, explanations, performance insights, an e-library of healthcare resources and interactive learning tools to help healthcare professionals and learners Learn, Practise, Analyse and Improve. The platform currently covers 39 subjects, with many more planned as the ecosystem expands. Its language translation capability further supports accessibility, enabling learners to access and translate educational content across different languages and geographies.

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