Pilgrim Wins 'Best Hair Care Brand' at Myntra's Rising Star D2C Summit

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Pilgrim, one of India's fastest-growing beauty and personal care brands, has been recognized as the 'Best Hair Care Brand' at the prestigious Myntra Rising Star D2C Summit. This recognition highlights Pilgrim's outstanding achievements on Myntra, particularly in the Hair Serum and Shampoo sub-categories.

Pilgrim has been honoured with this award due to its cutting-edge technology, world-class formulations, and global natural ingredients. This recognition highlights Pilgrim's commitment to revolutionising hair care through innovation and efficacy. By blending the finest natural ingredients with advanced scientific research, Pilgrim sets new standards in beauty with products like the bestselling 3% Redensyl & 4% Anagain Hair Growth Serum (1 sold every 3 minutes), which is clinically proven to show visible hair growth in 28 days, the Patua & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo, and the Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, which reduces up to 100% dandruff. The hair care range, including shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, serums, and oils, addresses key concerns like hair fall, dandruff, and frizzy hair, helping you achieve healthier, more manageable hair every day. Using world-class natural ingredients like Patua, Spanish Rosemary, and Argan Oil, Pilgrim sets itself apart by sourcing the finest ingredients from around the globe and presenting them to the Indian audience. Leveraging advanced technology, each product is designed to surpass consumer expectations. This dedication to quality and innovation has cemented Pilgrim's reputation as a leader in the hair care industry.

The Myntra Rising Stars Beauty Summit is a premier event that brings together the most innovative D2C beauty brands, visionary entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and the Gen Z crowd. It features insightful panels, inspiring talks, and valuable networking opportunities, all aimed at elevating the beauty industry in India. The event also marked the launch of the Myntra Rising Stars Beauty Edit, showcasing emerging and innovative Made-In-India beauty brands. With the growing popularity of Myntra Beauty, this initiative supports D2C beauty and grooming brands by providing invaluable consumer and industry insights to fuel their accelerated growth.

Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are honoured to receive the 'Best Hair Care Brand' award at Myntra's Rising Star D2C Summit. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing top-quality hair care products that our customers love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Myntra team for their unwavering support and are excited about future partnerships to continue delivering exceptional products to our customers."

Speaking on Pilgrim's success, Deepak Joshi, Sr Director, Beauty and Personal Care, Myntra, said, "We were delighted to confer the title of 'Best Hair Care Brand' on Pilgrim during Myntra's Rising Star D2C Summit. This accolade reflects their innovation and dedication to delivering outstanding value. Being part of Pilgrim's journey and contributing to their growth fills us with immense pride. Through the Rising Stars program, Myntra nurtures a diverse range of promising brands. We eagerly look forward to welcoming more such brands and enhancing the customer experience."

Earlier this year, Pilgrim's Patua & AHA BHA Scalp Scrub was honoured with the prestigious CMPL Disruptors Award for Contract Manufacturers & Brand Owners. The award-winning Patua & AHA BHA Scalp Scrub stands out as India's first innovative AHA BHA scalp scrub without beads, designed to deliver the freshest, cleanest hair ever.

About Pilgrim

Launched in 2019, Pilgrim has created a product portfolio of over 200+ products across haircare, face care, makeup, and fragrance categories, catering to customers in over 25,000 pin codes. It retails across both online and offline platforms, including the brand's own website and third-party e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart, as well as numerous stores across the country.

Pilgrim is backed by investors such as Fireside Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, among others. With an impressive track record of serving 700,000 clients monthly and achieving gross sales of over 30+ crores per month, Pilgrim is set to disrupt the beauty and personal care market, contributing to its vision of becoming a 1000 crore ARR brand by 2025.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569357/Pilgrim_Best_Hair_Care_Brand.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)