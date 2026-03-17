Piramal Realty Wins Big at OHSSAI HSE Excellence & ESG Global Awards, Reinforcing Commitment to Safety & Sustainability

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of the Piramal Group, has been recognised at the Occupational Health, Safety, Sustainability, And Industrial Hygiene (OHSSAI) HSE Excellence & ESG Global Awards by the OHSSAI Foundation, with all of its residential projects receiving accolades for exemplary performance in Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. The recognition highlights Piramal Realty's development philosophy, where safety protocols, environmental stewardship and governance frameworks are embedded into planning, design and on-ground execution.

Across its portfolio, the company has institutionalised robust site safety audits, structured workforce training programmes, environmental impact monitoring and transparent compliance systems to ensure that operational discipline matches architectural ambition. The awarded developments include:

- Piramal Aranya - Byculla, home to India's second tallest delivered residential tower, overlooking the expansive Rani Baug Botanical Gardens and the Arabian Sea.

- Piramal Mahalaxmi, offering panoramic views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and redefining elevated urban living in South Mumbai.

- Piramal Revanta - Mulund, premium residences overlooking Mumbai's largest green cover, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

- Piramal Vaikunth - Thane, a large-scale integrated delivered township that houses the city's first ISKCON temple within a gated residential community.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "This recognition is a strong validation of the systems and culture we have consciously built. At Piramal Realty, safety and sustainability are embedded within the DNA of our development philosophy. As the built environment grows in scale and complexity, our responsibility grows with it. Our approach integrates health, safety and ESG standards into every layer of project planning and delivery, ensuring that excellence is measured not just by design & delivery, but also by the integrity of how we build."

Further, this recognition aligns closely with Piramal Realty's corporate philosophy of 'Design-Led, Delivery-Focused'. While the philosophy underscores thoughtful design and timely execution, it equally reflects the company's commitment to delivering projects where safety, sustainability and governance standards are not just promised, but fully implemented on ground.

As regulatory expectations and stakeholder scrutiny around ESG continue to intensify across India's real estate sector, Piramal Realty's multi-project recognition signals a clear intent: safety and sustainability are not peripheral commitments, but measurable standards embedded into the core of its development lifecycle. With this achievement, Piramal Realty further strengthens its position as a responsible developer committed to building not just landmark addresses, but resilient, compliant and future-ready communities.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with ~12 Mn. sq. ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

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