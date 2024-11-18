Piramal Revanta, Mulund Fosters Community Spirit with 'Forest Trails' at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Demonstrating Piramal Realty's commitment to integrating community living into its developments, Piramal Revanta a serene 12-acre ecosystem in Mulund recently arranged an exclusive forest trail for its homebuyers at the iconic ~25,000 acre Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The event sought to refresh and rejuvenate residents in the midst of a bustling Mumbai. The five-kilometer forest trail saw active participation from people of all age groups creating a comfortable setting for the Piramal Revanta community to pause from their daily schedules and rejuvenate with nature. It provided homeowners a chance to explore and appreciate the natural surroundings of their very own neighborhood.

'Forest Trails' by Piramal Revanta is a valuable initiative curated to allow homebuyers to experience the vibrant greenery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and build connections with their fellow residents. The initiative fostered a healthy, community-focused lifestyle reinforcing Piramal Realty's commitment to creating community-centric developments. This commitment nurtures connections and promotes the well-being of homeowners ensuring that residents can truly flourish in their living environment from the moment they engage with the property, even before they move in.

During the four-hour forest trail, guests explored the enchanting butterfly garden and witnessed the rare 'Karvi' bloom, which flowers only once every eight years. Naturalists shared insights about the local flora and fauna of SGNP, along with fascinating facts about insects and their natural habitat. To enhance the experience, they also engaged the guests with interactive games making the adventure both informative and fun.

Through these initiatives Piramal Revanta embodies the principles of biophilia creating a modern residential community living experience that nurtures a deep connection to nature. The residential ecosystem has been designed for homeowners to enjoy recreational amenities while being closer to nature with the lush green surroundings of the neighbouring Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The presence of greenery contributes to cooler climates, increased oxygen levels and reduced air quality index (AQI) levels further enhancing the overall quality of life. Residing in greener urban environments is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes and asthma-related problems. Additionally, adults in these areas tend to report better health and well-being.

Adding to this Deepak Raina, another homebuyer said, "Let me start by saying that we are ecstatic to access nature trails just around the corner of our homes. Not an avid hiker and as someone who finds it a bit challenging to hike, I can honestly say that the effort was absolutely worth it. The greenery and tranquillity at Sanjay Gandhi National Park is rare to find in Mumbai. Moreover, Piramal Revanta's close proximity to SGNP complemented with its stunning views and lush greenery within the development creates an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. I am incredibly grateful to call it my home."

Here's a sneak-peak into the forest trail: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAkjyEwJ--W/?hl=en

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential and commercial real estate under development in and around Mumbai.

Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation, and the inherent connection with biophilia, encapsulating the essence of community living.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sholom Kemkar

Piramal Realty

Contact: +91 9920227817

sholom.kemkar@piramal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)