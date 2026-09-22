Platform of Papas Inspires Fathers Towards Intentional Fatherhood

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: September 22: Family structures and workplace expectations are changing, and more fathers are rethinking what it means to be present in their children's lives while pursuing career goals.

Platform of Papas, a Bengaluru-based initiative founded by Vishal Kumar Singh, is contributing to this conversation through coaching programmes that place self-leadership at the centre of fatherhood. The platform works exclusively with fathers through group and individual coaching, helping them become more intentional about their emotions, choices, priorities, relationships and time.

The idea grew from Singh's own experience of becoming a father. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while spending more time at home, he saw closely how demanding it was for his wife to take care of their six-month-old daughter largely on her own. The experience made him realise that caring for their child was not only his wife's responsibility and prompted him to step more deliberately into the role of co-parenting.

At the same time, Singh began questioning the kind of father he wanted to become. He did not want professional ambition to turn him into a workaholic father who was financially responsible for the family but emotionally absent from everyday family life. He eventually left his full-time sales job, continued working on a commission basis and went on to triple his earnings over the next three years.

"For a long time, fatherhood has been seen mainly as providing, protecting and creating opportunities for children. As a workaholic father, these responsibilities matter, but becoming a father made me ask a deeper question: What kind of relationship do I want with my daughter when she is 20? Fatherhood is not just about raising a child, but about building a meaningful relationship with the adult they will become. When we think this way, we make different choices today in how we communicate, respond and show up as fathers," said Singh, Founder, Platform of Papas.

That experience also shaped his view of a commonly held belief among fathers: that earning money is their primary responsibility towards the family. Singh believes this mindset can sometimes become so dominant that fathers begin to see financial provision as their entire contribution, leaving less space for taking responsibility for relationships, parenting and everyday family life.

For Singh, these are fundamentally questions of self-leadership. Many of the challenges fathers experience at home involve how they respond, manage emotions, communicate, allocate attention and balance professional ambition with family priorities.

Platform of Papas therefore encourages fathers to understand the patterns that influence how they show up at home and to align their work, marriage, fatherhood and personal goals with their values. Its approach is based on the belief that becoming a more effective father begins with becoming more intentional about oneself.

The need for this approach is becoming increasingly relevant as more households have both parents pursuing careers.

"The world around children has changed. Families are smaller, both parents may be working and technology has become part of everyday life from an early age. In that environment, presence becomes an important part of fatherhood. Providing for a family is one responsibility, but being emotionally available and building a relationship with your children is another," he said.

Platform of Papas currently offers The Intentional Father Transformation Programme in different formats, along with free resources including e books and video series. The programmes are aimed particularly at fathers who want to remain ambitious professionally while becoming more focused about their role within the family.

The platform also places importance on the idea of legacy, which Singh sees as something passed forward through actions, values and relationships rather than something simply left behind.

"Legacy is not only about what we leave behind. As fathers, it is also about what we pass forward through the way we live, the way we treat people and the way our children experience us every day. If we want the next generation to be different, we have to be willing to work on ourselves first," Singh said.

Singh's work and perspective on fatherhood have also been featured by Forbes India, adding wider visibility to the conversation around intentional fatherhood, self-leadership and the changing role of fathers.

Having worked in the fatherhood space for more than three years, Platform of Papas plans to expand through workshops, digital learning and practical resources, while also exploring collaborations with workplaces around fatherhood, family wellbeing and leadership. It plans to take its programmes to Dubai and Singapore over the coming months, while building a scalable platform around intentional fatherhood.

For more details, please visit their website: https://www.platformofpapas.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)