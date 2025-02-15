PlugNride Motors Launches Indigenous High-Speed Electric Two-Wheeler, Ushering a New Era in India's EV Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 15: PlugNride Motors Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched its high-speed electric two-wheeler, marking a significant milestone in India's electric vehicle (EV) industry. The new models, APKE PNR 100 and APKE PNR 200, are proudly indigenous and have received approval from NATRAX, ensuring high safety and performance standards.

The newly introduced models, APKE PNR 100 and APKE PNR 200, are proudly indigenous products crafted with precision and care, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative. Both models have been meticulously tested and approved by NATRAX (National Automotive Test Tracks), one of Asia's leading automotive testing facilities, ensuring high safety and performance standards. This certification guarantees consumers a reliable and robust riding experience, enhancing overall road safety.

Superior Performance Tailored for Modern Commuting

PlugNride Motors has strategically designed the APKE PNR 100 and APKE PNR 200 to cater to the diverse needs of urban commuters. These electric two-wheelers offer a top speed of 70 kmph and an impressive range of 120 km per charge, making them ideal for daily travel as well as last-mile delivery solutions.

Equipped with advanced lithium-ion battery technology, these models ensure rapid charging capabilities and prolonged battery life, minimizing maintenance costs and maximizing user convenience. The streamlined design, combined with lightweight yet durable materials, enhances maneuverability in congested city traffic, providing a seamless and enjoyable riding experience.

Strategic Market Positioning and Growth Ambitions

PlugNride Motors is positioning the APKE series for both B2B sales and retail distribution through its extensive network of channel outlets. The primary focus is on addressing the needs of quick-commerce companies, which require reliable and efficient delivery solutions, as well as catering to individual commuters seeking an eco-friendly alternative for their daily transportation.

Zafar Equbal, Founder & CEO of PlugNride Motors, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "This electric two-wheeler will be a game-changer for quick-commerce companies and individuals seeking a reliable daily commuting option. Our localized product is crafted to meet the specific needs of Indian consumers, providing superior quality, performance, and service compared to Chinese imports."

With a vision to lead the EV market, PlugNride Motors aims to sell 20,000 units in FY 2026, reflecting its strategic growth plans and market expansion ambitions. As a 'Made in India' product, the APKE series is expected to foster greater consumer trust, addressing critical issues like after-sales support and long-term durability, which are often lacking in foreign imports.

Commitment to 'Make in India' with Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Reinforcing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and the growth of the Indian EV industry, PlugNride Motors has inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sonipat, Haryana. This new production plant is fully equipped with the latest technology and automation systems to ensure consistent quality and scalability.

The facility is designed to meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers while promoting local employment opportunities and fostering skill development in the region. By sourcing components locally and maintaining rigorous quality control, PlugNride Motors aims to offer high-performance vehicles at competitive prices, supporting India's vision of becoming a global EV manufacturing hub.

Driving India Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility

PlugNride Motors is dedicated to driving the transition towards sustainable and efficient urban mobility solutions. With the launch of the APKE PNR 100 and APKE PNR 200, the company envisions reducing the carbon footprint of urban transportation while offering cost-effective and reliable commuting options.

The company is also planning to expand its network of charging stations and introduce innovative financing solutions to make electric vehicles more accessible to a broader audience. By leveraging advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric initiatives, PlugNride Motors is poised to become a leader in India's EV revolution.

The base model will be available at a starting ex-showroom price of INR 99,000/-

Check PlugNride for more details.

For pre-booking watsapp on +91 7314599791

About Plug N Ride Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Plug N Ride Motors Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent name in the electric vehicle industry, renowned for manufacturing high-quality, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, the company consistently pioneers innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of urban commuters. With a focus on performance, safety, and sustainability, Plug N Ride Motors strives to enhance the commuting experience while minimizing environmental impact.

The company's diverse product portfolio includes electric scooters, bikes, and other electric mobility solutions designed with advanced technology and modern aesthetics. Each product is crafted to ensure maximum comfort, style, and efficiency, reflecting the brand's dedication to excellence. By integrating cutting-edge battery technology, smart connectivity features, and ergonomic designs, Plug N Ride Motors provides users with a seamless and intelligent riding experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)