PM to Dedicate MRPL's Rs. 330-Crore Marketing Terminal to the Nation

PRNewswire

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited's (MRPL) state-of-the-art Devangonthi Marketing Terminal in Bengaluru on November 13, 2026. Developed at an investment of Rs. 330 crore, the terminal marks a significant milestone in strengthening Karnataka's energy infrastructure, enhancing fuel supply reliability and supporting the region's growing economic and industrial needs.

Spread across 20 acres, the terminal is connected to MRPL's Mangaluru refinery through the 363-km Petronet Mangalore-Hassan-Bangalore Pipeline. With a storage capacity of 77,000 kilolitres, the facility handles petrol, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), catering to Bengaluru airport, MRPL's HiQ retail outlets, Oil Marketing Companies and industrial consumers. Equipped with 10 automated truck-loading bays, advanced digital control systems and dedicated biofuel blending facilities, the terminal combines operational efficiency with modern safety and environmental standards.

A major environmental benefit of the project is the shift from long-distance road transportation to pipeline-based fuel movement, particularly through the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats. This is estimated to avoid approximately 40,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, while improving road safety . The terminal also supports India's clean energy transition through dedicated ethanol and biodiesel storage and blending infrastructure.

Beyond strengthening regional energy security, the project is expected to generate over 280 direct and indirect employment, while facilitating the expansion of fuel distribution networks and industrial activity in Karnataka and neighbouring markets.

The dedication of the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal to the nation will mark another important step in MRPL's contribution to India's energy security, sustainable infrastructure development and economic growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality energy to the nation.

About Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Category 1 Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, operates a 15.0 MMTPA refinery in Mangaluru, Karnataka, producing a range of petroleum products, including Naphtha, LPG, Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel, and Polypropylene.

Committed to sustainability and innovation, MRPL contributes to energy needs and social impact through CSR initiatives. It has been recognized for its innovations in Pharma ingredients and Plastic Circularity by MoPNG. MRPL also operates an Aromatic Complex and supports aviation fuel supply through its joint venture, Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels and Services Limited (SMA), across major Indian airports.

For more information, visit www.mrpl.co.in

Media contact:

Dr Rudolph V.J. Noronha

Chief General Manager (Corporate Branding and Corporate Communications)

rudolph@mrpl.co.in,

9448495768

08242882170

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