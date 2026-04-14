PMJ Jewels Celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with "Rajeev's IQ vs. Suma's GB" Campaign

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14: This Akshaya Tritiya, PMJ Jewels, South India's most loved fine jewellery brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest television commercial featuring the beloved celebrity power couple, Suma Kanakala and Rajeev Kanakala.

The campaign, playfully titled "Rajeev's IQ vs. Suma's GB," brings a witty and relatable touch to the traditional gold-buying season. While "IQ" is a universal measure of intelligence, "GB" in this context stands for Gold Buying a nod to Suma's legendary foresight and savvy investment habits over the years. The ad captures charming domestic banter where Rajeev questions the logic of buying gold as prices soar. Through a series of nostalgic flashbacks, Suma demonstrates how her consistent "GB" (Gold Buying) has outsmarted market fluctuations, proving that gold is the ultimate cornerstone of family prosperity. Adding a final touch of prestige, the TVC concludes with voice-over by *Superstar Mahesh Babu*, the esteemed Brand Ambassador for PMJ Jewels, who reminds viewers of the timeless value of investing in tradition.

Leadership Statements

"At PMJ Jewels, we believe that every piece of jewellery tells a story of love and a legacy of smart investment. Akshaya Tritiya is a time of new beginnings and eternal wealth. Through the 'Rajeev's IQ vs. Suma's GB' campaign, we wanted to celebrate the practical wisdom of the Indian homemaker. Suma and Rajeev, with their authentic chemistry, perfectly mirror the conversations happening in every household, emphasising that gold remains the most trusted asset for the future," Kushal Kankaria, Chairman, PMJ Jewels.

"Akshaya Tritiya is a festival that brings good luck and prosperity home, and we wanted our campaign to reflect that joy. The concept of 'GB' or Gold Buying intelligence is something that resonates deeply with our customers. With Superstar Mahesh Babu's voice guiding the message, we invite everyone to visit PMJ Jewels to start their own journey of building a golden legacy," Dinesh Kankaria, Managing Director, PMJ Jewels.

Celebrate Prosperity with PMJ

In honour of the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, PMJ Jewels is showcasing an exquisite range of bridal, diamond, and handcrafted gold jewellery. Customers are invited to explore the latest designs that blend heritage craftsmanship with modern elegance. The "Rajeev's IQ vs. Suma's GB" commercial is now airing across all major regional channels and digital platforms. This TVC is directed by Shourya Paruvu, through which PMJ Jewels extends a warm invitation to all to take home Goddess Lakshmi and ensure a lifetime of prosperity.

Watch Rajeev's IQ vs. Suma's GB | An Akshaya Tritiya Story | PMJ Jewels youtu.be/E85owCupD7g

About PMJ Jewels

With a legacy spanning over 60 years, PMJ Jewels is a premier destination for fine jewelry, known for its handcrafted designs and commitment to quality. Serving generations of families, PMJ continues to be a symbol of trust and elegance with 45 stores in India and US.

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