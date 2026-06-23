PMJ Jewels Inaugurates Landmark Showroom in Frisco, Dallas

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22: In a vibrant ceremony steeped in tradition and festivity, PMJ Jewels officially opened its first showroom in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on June 20, 2026. The grand inauguration at 13215 Main Street, Suite #310, Frisco, TX 75035 was performed by former Telangana Minister Sri Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Sri Satish Reddy, President Elect of the American Telugu Association (ATA). The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a large gathering of community leaders, families, and well-wishers, marking a significant milestone for the 62-year-old jewellery brand as it strengthens its presence in the United States.

Mr. Kushal Kankaria, Chairman, PMJ Jewels, expressed his joy at the launch, "Today is a moment of immense pride for the entire PMJ family. For over six decades, we have been trusted custodians of Indian heritage and craftsmanship. Opening our doors in Frisco allows us to bring the same legacy of trust, quality, and timeless elegance directly to the Telugu community in Dallas. This showroom is not just a store, it is an extension of home."

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5CfweEhqhk

Ms. Dishu, Director, US Operations, PMJ Jewels, added, "We have worked tirelessly to create a space that reflects both the grandeur of PMJ Jewels and the warmth of Indian hospitality. From exquisite bridal collections to Half Saree, Dhoti function and everyday traditional pieces, every design here carries the soul of our heritage. The overwhelming response from the community today has been truly heartwarming. We are here to serve the Telugu diaspora with the same love and trust that generations have placed in PMJ."

A special highlight of the event was the heartfelt message from Indian cinema SuperStar Mahesh Babu, who connected deeply with the community through his personal appeal, "You are away from home. But you need not be away from traditions and jewellery now since PMJ Jewels has a store in Frisco, Dallas."

Adding to the emotional connect, Mr. Dinesh Kankaria, Managing Director, PMJ Jewels, extended a warm personal invitation to the Telugu diaspora, "I sincerely request all our Telugu brothers and sisters in the United States to plan their weekend and visit the PMJ Jewels store in Frisco. Come experience the joy of being surrounded by beautiful traditional and contemporary jewellery. Walk in, feel the warmth, and take home a piece of your roots. At PMJ Jewels, you will always feel at home."

The two-day grand opening (June 20-21, 2026) featured live jewellery showcases by models in stunning traditional attire, exclusive launch offers, and interactive sessions that allowed guests to experience the brand's signature craftsmanship up close. With its legacy of trust since 1964, PMJ Jewels continues its mission of preserving and celebrating Indian traditions while delivering world-class jewellery to the global Indian community.

About PMJ Jewels

Established in 1964, PMJ Jewels is one of India's most trusted jewellery brands, renowned for its exquisite gold, diamond, and traditional South Indian jewellery. With a strong commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer trust, the brand has been "Celebrating Forever" for generations and is now bringing the same experience to the United States.

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