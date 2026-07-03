PNB MetLife Launches Enhanced Value Index Fund to Help Indian Customers Build Long-term Wealth with Life Insurance Protection

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 3: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) has launched the PNB MetLife Enhanced Value Index Fund (SFIN: ULIF04301/07/26ENHANVALUE117)(1), a new market-linked fund available through its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP Plans)(2). The fund combines equity market participation with life insurance protection and is designed for Indian customers seeking long-term capital growth through disciplined investing.

The fund will be offered during a New Fund launch period from July 1 to July 13, 2026, at an initial NAV of Rs. 10 per unit(3), providing customers with an accessible way to participate in equity markets. Customers can invest in the fund through the PNB MetLife website and Policybazaar.

The launch responds to the growing need among Indian customers for accessible and goal-oriented financial planning solutions that balance market participation with long-term financial security. By focusing on value-oriented equity exposure, it aims to help customers navigate market cycles and stay invested for outcomes such as retirement planning and wealth accumulation(4).

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, PNB MetLife, said, "At PNB MetLife, we believe that meaningful wealth creation comes from making disciplined investment choices and staying committed for the long term. The Enhanced Value Index Fund brings a systematic value-investing framework to customers who are looking for a disciplined and transparent approach to long-term investing. By harnessing the potential of fundamentally strong companies at attractive valuations, it offers a simple way to align investments with long-term financial priorities while also supporting life insurance protection through ULIPs."

Key Features of the Enhanced Value Index Fund:

- Value-driven strategy: Focus on companies with strong fundamentals at relatively attractive valuations

- Disciplined investing: Rule-based methodology reduces emotional decision-making

- Diversified exposure: Access across sectors such as financials, energy, commodities, and consumer segments

- Long-term orientation: Encourages sustained investment through market cycles to support financial goals

- Protection advantage: Available through ULIPs, combining market-linked growth potential with life insurance protection

The PNB MetLife Enhanced Value Index Fund follows a passive investment strategy aimed at replicating the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index (Customized(5). It uses a rule-based methodology to identify 50 companies based on valuation metrics such as book-to-price, earnings-to-price, and sales-to-price ratios, providing diversified exposure across sectors including financials, energy, commodities, and consumer segments. Designed to reduce emotional decision-making and promote disciplined investing, the fund encourages customers to stay invested over the long term and work towards financial goals such as retirement, while benefiting from the dual advantage of market participation and embedded life insurance protection through ULIPs.

About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of India's oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife's positioning, Always Ready for Life, is demonstrated through empowering every individual to lead life with absolute confidence.

With a strong presence in 182 offices and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The company has a wide range of protection and retirement plans available through its sales channel of over 40,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.

For more information, follow us on:

- Facebook - www.facebook.com/PNBMetLife

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- Visit - www.pnbmetlife.com

(1) PNB MetLife Enhanced Value Index Fund (SFIN: ULIF04301/07/26ENHANVALUE117), is a passively managed fund with the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index (Customized)as its benchmark

(2) IN THIS POLICY, THE INVESTMENT RISK IN INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BORNE BY THE POLICYHOLDER. The unit linked insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. Policyholder will not be able to surrender/ withdraw the money invested in unit-linked insurance products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year

(3) NAV of Rs. 10/- will be applicable for duly completed proposals received from July 1 to July 13, 2026. For policies issued after July 13, the prevailing NAV on the day of issuance will be applicable

(4) As with all market-linked investments, returns are subject to market risks, and the fund is suited for customers with a long-term investment horizon

(5) Customised index created and maintained by BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd. for PNB MetLife India to meet IRDAI investment norms

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