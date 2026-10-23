PNB MetLife Launches Momentum Quality Index Fund for Long-Term Financial Goals

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 23: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of India's leading life insurers, has launched the PNB MetLife Momentum Quality Index Fund, under its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs)[1]. The fund combines equity market participation with life cover and is designed for Indian customers seeking long-term capital growth through disciplined investing.

The fund has been introduced under PNB MetLife's Smart GEM - (ULIF 04519/10/26MOMENTUMQL117) and SIPP Pro - (ULIF04619/10/26PEMOMENTQL117) products. For Smart GEM, the New Fund Offer (NFO) period will run from October 19- 29, 2026, at an initial Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit. For SIPP Pro, the New Fund Offer (NFO) period will remain open from October 19-November 4, 2026, at an initial Net Asset Value (NAV) of ₹10 per unit[2].

PNB MetLife Momentum Quality Index Fund tracks the BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 Index (customised)[3]. The fund follows a multi-factor strategy combining two complementary investment factors: momentum, which reflects market trends, and quality, which focuses on the financial fundamentals of businesses. This rule-based approach brings the two factors together within a single investment strategy.

It helps customers link today's disciplined investing to their longer-term life goals, alongside financial protection for their family[4].

Key Features:

- Balanced Market Participation: Quality focuses on financially superior businesses, while momentum factors aim to capture growth during bullish rallies.

- Diversified Exposure: Factor-based investing targets specific drivers of return, such as value, quality, and momentum, rather than assigning weights by company size alone. This enables exposure to be spread across multiple sectors, allowing diversification.

- Long-term Orientation: Encourages sustained investment through market cycles to support financial goals.

- Life Cover with Retirement Readiness: As a ULIP-linked fund, it combines equity growth potential with life insurance protection, helping customers work towards a dedicated long-term corpus alongside financial protection for their family.

Investment risk in this policy is borne by the policyholder, and unit-linked products carry a five-year lock-in. Please read the sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

Speaking on the launch, Sourabh Lohtia, Chief Marketing Officer, PNB MetLife said, "As customers think about their financial future, they are increasingly looking for solutions that can help them pursue long-term goals while also providing life insurance protection. At PNB MetLife, our focus is on giving customers more choices to plan for important life milestones with confidence. The Momentum Quality Index Fund strengthens this proposition by bringing together a disciplined approach to investing with the protection offered through ULIPs."

[1] PNB MetLife Momentum Quality Index Fund is a passively managed fund with the BSE 500 Momentum Quality 50 Index (customised) as its benchmark

[2] For Smart GEM, the NFO period will run from 19th October - 29th October 2026, with units being allotted at an initial NAV of ₹10 on 30th October 2026. For SIPP Pro, the NFO period will remain open from 19th October- 4th November 2026, with units being allotted at an initial NAV of ₹10, on 5thNovember 2026

[3] Customised index created and maintained by BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd. for PNB MetLife India to meet IRDAI investment norms

[4] IN THIS POLICY, THE INVESTMENT RISK IN INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BORNE BY THE POLICYHOLDER. The unit linked insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the ­first ­five years of the contract. Policyholder will not be able to surrender/ withdraw the money invested in unit-linked insurance products completely or partially until the end of the fifth year.

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