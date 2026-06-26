PNB MetLife records 99.81 percent Individual Claim Settlement Ratio in FY26

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 26: PNB MetLife, one of India's leading life insurers, delivered strong claims settlement performance in the financial year 2025-26, achieving a 99.81% Individual and 99.70% Group claim settlement ratio, reinforcing its commitment to supporting customers when it matters the most.

During FY26, the company settled 6,188 individual claims amounting to Rs. 526.62 crore and 6,868 group claims totaling Rs. 502.69 crore. Speed of service remained a key strength: 99.98% of claims were settled within 30 days of receipt of all required documents, 95% within seven days, and 35% within just one day.

PNB MetLife also strengthened its claims experience with 'Claims Assure - 3 Hours'* initiative enabling decisions on 1,681 claims worth Rs. 56.67 crore within three hours. And subsequently those claims were settled within a maximum timeframe of one week.

To make claims easier and more accessible through both digital and physical channels, customers can initiate requests via khUshi app, the company website, WhatsApp, or at partner bank branches and PNB MetLife's branches, ensuring that support is always within reach.

Commenting on the milestone, Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, "At PNB MetLife, every claim is a promise in action. When customers come to us, often in their most challenging moments, they should not have to wait or worry. Our priority is to respond with speed, simplicity, and empathy- supporting them every step of the way so they can move forward with confidence. Our performance of 99.81% in FY26 reflects the sustained investments we have made in faster service, digital enablement, and personalized support, strengthening customer trust."

About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of the India's oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife's positioning, Always Ready for Life, is demonstrated through empowering every individual to lead their life with absolute confidence.

With a strong presence in 182 offices and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The Company has a wide range of protection and retirement plans available through its sales channel of over 40,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.

For more information, follow us on:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/PNBMetLife

Instagram - www.instagram.com/pnb_metlife

visit - www.pnbmetlife.com

*Applies only to non-early death claims where policy was active for minimum 3 years, with complete intimation and all required documents submitted and verified, as compliant by PNB MetLife (and up to Rs 50 lakhs). Timelines are indicative and exclude cases needing further investigation, clarification, or third-party inputs

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