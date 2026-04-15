PNG Expansion Accelerated Under Structured Policy Push; 4.40 Lakh Connections Gasified Since March 2026

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 15: The Government of India has undertaken a structured acceleration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) expansion under a coordinated policy framework to strengthen clean energy access and reduce dependence on conventional fuels, as outlined by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

As part of this accelerated rollout, about 4.40 lakh PNG connections have been gasified since March 2026, while 4.88 lakh additional consumers have registered for new PNG connections, indicating strong momentum in adoption driven by policy-led expansion.

This scale-up is anchored in targeted regulatory and implementation measures highlighted under the Government's PNG acceleration strategy, including the notification of the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, which enables time-bound development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure and streamlines execution across authorized geographical areas.

To further fast-track household penetration, the Government has extended National PNG Drive 2.0 till 30 June 2026, with a focused push on rapid connection releases, demand aggregation, and coordinated execution between central agencies, CGD entities, and State administrations.

The PNG acceleration framework also places emphasis on on-ground facilitation by States and Union Territories, including faster approvals, local coordination, and enabling infrastructure readiness to support last-mile connectivity.

In parallel, States/UTs have been advised to play a primary role in monitoring the supply of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and LPG, ensuring an integrated and balanced energy access framework during the transition phase.

These measures reflect a structured, policy-driven approach to scaling PNG infrastructure, aimed at expanding clean fuel access, improving urban energy distribution, and strengthening India's long-term transition towards a gas-based economy.

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