Pocket FM Elevates Lalit Gangwar to Chief Operating Officer to Lead the Next Phase of Global Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Pocket FM today announced the elevation of Lalit Gangwar as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Lalit will lead all global business operations for Pocket FM's audio business, with end-to-end responsibility across markets, growth, monetisation, and execution as the company continues to scale internationally.

This comes at a pivotal moment for Pocket FM as it strengthens its operating foundation to support long-term, predictable growth at global scale.

A founding team member, Lalit has played a defining role in building Pocket FM's business across markets. He built the early growth and marketing playbook for India, helping scale the platform to over 150 million users within the first year and establishing category leadership.

He later led Pocket FM's expansion into the US, building the business from the ground up. This

included setting up teams, defining the growth playbook, and driving scale. Under his leadership, the US business reached significant scale, reinforcing the company's ability to build large, sustainable businesses globally.

As COO, Lalit will focus on scaling global markets, driving operating discipline, and building the systems, talent, and processes required for the next phase of growth.

"Lalit has been central to Pocket FM's journey from the very beginning. He has built our growth engine and scaled our business across markets. At Pocket FM, we strongly believe in growing leaders from within, and Lalit's journey is a reflection of that. His ability to combine sharp execution with long-term thinking makes him the right leader to run our global audio business as we enter the next phase of growth," said Rohan Nayak, Co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM.

"Pocket FM has always been driven by a simple belief that powerful stories can travel across borders and create meaningful impact. Having been part of this journey from the beginning, I am excited to take on this role and continue building a global business that empowers creators and delivers immersive storytelling experiences to audiences worldwide. Our focus will remain on scaling markets, investing in AI-led storytelling, and strengthening monetisation," said Lalit Gangwar, COO, Pocket FM.

Over the past few years, Pocket FM has emerged as a leading player in audio storytelling with a rapidly expanding global audience. The platform continues to invest in new storytelling formats, including AI-powered content and genre expansion, while building a strong creator ecosystem to drive sustainable growth.

About Pocket FM:

Pocket FM is the world's largest audio series platform shaping the future of serialized storytelling. With a global community of over 250 million listeners, Pocket FM has pioneered the audio series format and turned it into a mainstream entertainment category, powered by long-form, episodic narratives that drive deep engagement and binge-listening.

As an AI-first entertainment company, Pocket FM combines human creativity with advanced AI to help writers create stories faster, adapt them across languages, and scale successful IPs for global audiences. Its creator ecosystem includes more than 300,000 writers and a rapidly growing library of over 100,000 audio series.

Available on iOS and Android, click here to download Pocket FM. For more information, please get in touch with communications@pocketfm.com

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