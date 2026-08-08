Policy Continuity Reinforces Realty Confidence as RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], August 8: The RBI's move to hold the repo rate steady at 5.25 percent has received much praise from industrialists because it is seen as providing stability in the housing as well as commercial realty sectors. The stability in interest rates provides assurance to homebuyers, aids in making investment decisions, and helps in planning future projects for the developers. It was also stated that the continued development of infrastructure along with the robustness of end-user demand provides a sound base for the future.

Real estate developers welcomed the RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, saying it has boosted confidence among stakeholders.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, said, "The decision by the RBI to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% would bring much-needed stability to the housing market, especially for first-time home purchasers. Predictable borrowing costs make long-term financial planning more practical and help buyers take ownership decisions with greater assurance."

Harvinder Singh Sikka, Chairman, Sikka Group, said, "India's resilient economic outlook continues to provide a strong foundation for real estate, and the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% adds further certainty to that trajectory. A measured monetary policy encourages long-term capital deployment across residential and commercial assets alike. This approach is expected to deepen investor participation and sustain the sector's growth over the coming quarters."

Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director, Gillco Group, said, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% provides much-needed stability for the housing market. With home loan rates expected to remain stable, buyers can plan their purchases with greater confidence, while developers can continue investing in project execution and future developments."

Manoj Garg, CEO, Northwind Estates, said, "If 2025 was defined by successive reductions in interest rates, 2026 is increasingly emerging as a year of stability. The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% reinforces a policy environment that allows both homebuyers and developers to plan with greater certainty."

Kushagr Ansal, Director, Ansal Housing, said, "Long-term homeownership decisions are closely linked with financial certainty, making the RBI's decision to retain the repo rate at 5.25% a welcome development for the residential market. The current interest rate environment allows housing demand to progress steadily while giving the sector greater visibility for future growth."

Dr. Annkit A. Jayant, CEO, HP Global Infrra, said, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% is a positive step that reinforces stability in the housing market. For emerging destinations like Haridwar, where demand is increasingly driven by end-users, retirees, second-home buyers, and wellness-focused investors, a stable interest rate environment enhances purchase confidence and supports long-term investment decisions."

Sanchit Jain, Director, Sarvottam India, said, "The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is an encouraging development for the real estate sector. It will strengthen the confidence of prospective homebuyers and enable developers to move forward with new projects with greater clarity. Housing demand continues to rise across several cities, including the NCR, driven by improved road connectivity, metro expansion, and other infrastructure developments."

Ajendra Singh, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Spectrum Metro, said, "Organised retail benefits greatly from a financing environment that offers clarity and consistency, making the RBI's decision to keep the repo rate at 5.25% particularly encouraging. Expansion plans by leading brands, stronger leasing activity and growing consumer spending continue to shape quality retail destinations."

In conclusion, this move by the RBI can be seen as a positive sign for the real estate industry, since the industry leaders are optimistic about the future of growth and policy stability that will promote homebuyers' confidence, investments, and development.

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