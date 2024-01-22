Policy Makers and Celebrities laud India's march towards $10 Trillion Economy at LIBF Expo 2024

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 22: The first edition of LIBF Expo 2024 attempts to unite the global leaderships, entrepreneurs and thought influencers, offering a distinctive platform for networking, collaborations and innovation. The Expo also attracted leadership from the Government of Gujarat, with the Balvantsinh Rajput, Cabinet Minister of Industries, Civil Aviation, Rural Development, Labor & Employment, visiting the Expo and the Governor of Gujarat, Shri. Acharya Devvrat making his presence felt on the Awards Night, by underlining the Government's role in creating a conducive environment for fast-track development within the country. The Expo saw active participation from over 34 industrial sectors, which included Banking & Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Agriculture & Food, and many more, with specialised pavilions for Real Estate and Startups.

The Governor of Gujarat. Shri. Acharya Devvrat exalted the favourable business environment promoted by the current Government in Gujarat, and said, "Ever since the Hon. Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi has taken charge of our nation's fortunes, our country's development has grown by leaps and bounds. He initially transformed the State of Gujarat and is now well on course in transforming India as an economic superpower. India has already arrived in the global arena, and our Prime Minister is only steering the ship as the fastest growing economy in the work. After 500 years of struggle, Lord Shree Ram's abode has also become a reality, under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, realising the dream of over 1.5 billion Indians worldwide, where the economy and spiritualism will work in tandem."

The LIBF Expo 2024 continued on an intriguing path invoking the spiritual side of leadership with an address and guidance by the Swami Dev Prasad, the spiritual guru of the Lohanas, who highlighted the need for entrepreneurship and devotion to run concurrently, especially with the consecration of Lord Shree Ram's idol in Ayodhya.

Swami Dev Prasad rightly mentioned that "Even if a 'non-Lohana' individual ventured into the LIBF Expo 2024 at Gandhinagar, he would convert into a 'Lohana', meaning the sense of entrepreneurial spirit and success would be awakened within."

The evening began with a crescendo with the participation of Vivek Oberoi, the eminent actor/entrepreneur and Shehzad Poonawalla, youth icon and spokesperson of the ruling dispensation in a rousing fireside chat. The two guests touched upon everything from personal development, goal setting to spirituality and devotion.

Shehzad Poonawalla said," Under the stewardship of the Hon. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we are working towards creating a knowledge ecosystem. By 'knowledge' which translates to 'gyan', we mean 'gareeb' (the underprivileged), the youth, 'anna-daata' (the farmer) and 'naari' (women). This working knowledge is buffered by the youth of the nation who have taken the country from its position of the 10th largest economy, a few years ago to the 3rd largest economy in the next 2 years. We have successfully become the fastest growing economy, and the way the infrastructure has developed, the youth have a major role to play, and we will continue to invest in the youth in the years to come."

Vivek Oberoi, actor and entrepreneur, who already runs a successful chain of cafes said, "India has set new benchmarks in the adoption of technology and when people look at the negative aspects of technology like Deep Fake and generative AI, one needs to analyse this as an opportunity to grow faster. It is people who recognize and embrace future tech that will ultimately make a killing in terms of setting up successful start-ups that will grow to become future Unicorns. Before 2014, there were only 4 Unicorns, which has now grown to over 120 as on date. We are looking at becoming a $10 Trillion economy by 2035, but under the astute leadership of the Prime Minister, I see a future where we would be a $10 Trillion economy in the next 5 years."

Satish Vithalani, President, Lohana Community said, "LIBF Expo 2024 offers a comprehensive platform, to the giants in various industries but also to startups, empowering Mahila Udyog, and connecting with the innovative youth. This collaboration aims to propel expansion and elevate market presence. This convergence of vision and opportunity underscores LIBF's commitment to driving impactful and inclusive growth across diverse segments."

The Awards Night in the presence of distinguished guests, business leaders, and community members at the LIBF Expo 2024, saw individuals and organizations lauded for their outstanding contributions across diverse fields. From pioneering advancements in business and technology to exemplary acts of social service and philanthropy. The evening illuminated the extraordinary deeds of the individuals within the community, the awards recognised excellence in areas of Business, Startups, Young Entrepreneurs, Social Initiative and Innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)