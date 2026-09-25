Polka Pop becomes part of CavinKare's beverages portfolio

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25: Polka Pop, a homegrown clean-label sparkling water brand, has become part of CavinKare's beverages portfolio following its acquisition by the FMCG company.

Founded in 2021 by Gaurav Khemka and co-founded by Shubham Modi, Polka Pop was among the early Indian brands to build a presence in the zero-sugar, zero-calorie sparkling water category. The brand offers naturally flavoured sparkling water with a clean-label proposition and has been available to consumers through quick-commerce platforms.

The acquisition was completed in early 2026. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

"Polka Pop was built with the aim of offering Indian consumers a clean and refreshing sparkling water choice. It has been an exciting journey building the brand and establishing its presence in an emerging category," said Gaurav Khemka, Founder, Polka Pop.

"Building Polka Pop has been a rewarding experience, and we are pleased to see the brand become part of CavinKare's beverages portfolio," said Shubham Modi, Co-founder, Polka Pop.

About Polka Pop

Polka Pop is a homegrown Indian clean-label sparkling water brand offering naturally flavoured sparkling water with zero sugar and zero calories. The brand was one of the first movers in India's clean sparkling-water category.

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