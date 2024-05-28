Poonawalla Fincorp Launches Co-Branded 'IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Credit Card'

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, in collaboration with IndusInd Bank, has today launched the co-branded 'IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Credit Card', a card designed to redefine and elevate the banking experience of customers.

With this co-branded credit card launch, Poonawalla Fincorp marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to providing tailored financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of their valued customers.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, expressed his views on the significance of this partnership: "We are excited to launch the 'IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Credit Card', which reflects our commitment to enabling dreams of our customers. By offering this card, we aim to enhance engagement with our existing customers digitally while also extending our reach to new customers."

