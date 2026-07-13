Popees Baby Care Strengthens Its Presence in Tamil Nadu with Grand Opening of Its 111th Store at Brookefields Mall, Coimbatore

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13: Popees Baby Care, one of India's leading baby care and children's apparel brands, celebrated the grand opening of its 111th store nationwide and 6th store in Tamil Nadu on July 12, 2026, at Brookefields Mall, Coimbatore. Located on the 2nd Floor of Brookefields Mall, the new store was inaugurated by Dr. Nandhini Kumaran, Senior Consultant Pediatrician and Past President, IAP Coimbatore, in the presence of customers, families, well-wishers, and members of the Popees team.

The launch marked another significant milestone in Popees Baby Care's retail expansion journey, further strengthening its presence in South India while reinforcing its commitment to delivering premium-quality baby care products and children's apparel to families across the country.

The Coimbatore outlet features a comprehensive range of newborn essentials, baby clothing, kids' fashion, maternity wear, feeding accessories, bedding, toys, and other thoughtfully designed products that cater to the evolving needs of modern parents. Designed to provide a comfortable and engaging shopping experience, the store reflects the brand's focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The opening of the Coimbatore store further strengthened Popees' retail presence in Tamil Nadu, making it the brand's sixth outlet in the state. It also marked another milestone in the company's nationwide growth strategy, taking its retail network to 111 stores across India. The expansion follows Popees' recent entry into North India with its first store in Chandigarh and reflects the brand's continued focus on reaching more families through a robust and growing retail network.

The inauguration witnessed an enthusiastic response from shoppers and families, who explored Popees' latest collections and experienced the brand's customer-centric retail environment. Visitors appreciated the extensive selection of products crafted using premium, skin-friendly fabrics that prioritize the comfort, safety, and well-being of infants and young children.

For over two decades, Popees Baby Care has built a strong reputation for offering thoughtfully designed baby care solutions that combine comfort, quality, and affordability. The brand continues to evolve its product portfolio to meet the changing preferences of parents while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and safety.

With 111 stores across India, Popees Baby Care continues to strengthen its position as one of the country's fastest-growing baby care retail brands. The opening of its newest outlet in Coimbatore reflects the company's long-term vision of expanding into key markets while making trusted baby care products more accessible to families across India.

About Popees Baby Care

Founded in 2003, Popees Baby Care is one of India's leading baby care and children's apparel brands, offering a comprehensive range of clothing, newborn essentials, maternity products, toys, bedding, and baby accessories. Renowned for its commitment to quality, comfort, and child-safe materials, the brand has earned the trust of millions of parents across the country. With 111 stores across India, including six in Tamil Nadu, Popees continues to expand its nationwide presence while delivering thoughtfully designed products that combine innovation, affordability, and superior craftsmanship. Through its growing retail network and customer-first approach, Popees remains committed to making parenting easier and more joyful for families across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)