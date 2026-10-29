Power Creator Awards 2026: Sagar Kumar Mishra of EV Ki Report Wins Best Auto Content Creator (Popular Choice)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Saagar Kumar Mishra (listed among the winners as Sagar Kumar Mishra), popularly known as SG, has won Best Auto Content Creator (Popular Choice) at the Power Creator Awards 2026, presented by Times Entertainment. Held in Mumbai on October 23, the ceremony was hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana. Mishra is the founder of EV Ki Report (@evkireport), an Indian EV education platform helping buyers and families understand electric vehicles and everyday ownership.

The awards celebrate creativity, influence and meaningful audience engagement across India's digital landscape. The 2026 edition recognised creators across more than 25 categories, with recognition across Jury Choice, Popular Choice and Editor's Choice. Jury Choice winners were selected by an expert panel, Popular Choice through public voting, and Editor's Choice by TOI editors.

For EV Ki Report, the award marks a milestone in its mission to simplify electric mobility. Its content addresses questions about range, charging, battery life, warranties and running costs, helping viewers connect technical information with their own requirements.

Celebrities attend the award night

The ceremony brought together prominent personalities from entertainment and digital media. Guests included Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Dolly Singh, Nayab Midha, Kubbra Sait, Orry, Sufi Motiwala, Vishal Malhotra, Madhurima Tulli, Ruhi Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shahzad Ali, Aditya Uppal and Nasir Khan, among others.

Mirabai Chanu received the Sports Person of the Year award, while Ravi Kishan was honoured as Power Creator Icon of the Year. Divya Dutta received The Literary Voice award, Dolly Singh was recognised as Global Digital Storyteller of the Year, and Nayab Midha received the award for Global Impact in Live Entertainment. Ravi Kishan also encouraged creators to continue their work and enjoy the journey.

Engineering knowledge meets media experience

Mishra brings a combination of technical understanding and communication experience to EV education. An automobile engineer by training, he has completed executive education at IIM Bangalore and brings more than 15 years of experience in media leadership, communication and strategy.

As an EV owner himself, he also draws on everyday experience. His content explains subjects such as battery chemistry, charging speeds and real-world range through practical examples and accessible language. Known on camera as SG, his approach is direct, friendly and focused on questions that matter to buyers.

EV Ki Report's guiding promise is "No Hype. Only Real-Life Auto Gyaan." The platform draws on official vehicle documentation and ownership experience to explain technical subjects clearly. Its content encourages viewers to consider daily travel, charging access, budget and usage before choosing a vehicle.

Popular subjects include warranty conditions, range comparisons, battery care and monsoon safety. The "Warranty Ka Sach" series explains warranty fine print, while other formats address common ownership concerns and questions received from the community.

Alongside Instagram and YouTube, EV Ki Report offers resources through evkireport.com, buying consultations and The New EV Owner's Handbook, a guide for first-time EV buyers.

A recognition shared with the community

Speaking about the award, Mishra said, "This award belongs to every viewer who asked me a question about EVs and trusted me with the answer. When I started EV Ki Report, my goal was simple: to explain electric vehicles in very simple language, the way a good friend would. Buying an EV is a big decision for an Indian family, and people deserve real numbers, not marketing. Winning the Popular Choice award from Times Entertainment tells me that this honest approach is working."

Mishra dedicated the recognition to the EV Ki Report community, acknowledging the questions, experiences and feedback that shape his content. He also thanked the four women he calls his lady luck: his mother, wife, sister and daughter. He described their love and encouragement as his biggest source of strength and extended his gratitude to Times of India and everyone supporting the platform.

He added, "India's shift to electric mobility will depend on informed buyers. My mission is to make sure that no one buys an EV, or rejects one, because of confusion or half-information."

Looking ahead, Mishra plans to expand EV Ki Report's YouTube series and ownership and safety content. He also intends to work more closely with automakers, charging companies and the wider EV ecosystem to bring practical information to buyers across India.

About EV Ki Report

Founded by Saagar Kumar Mishra and launched on January 1, 2026, EV Ki Report is an EV education platform based in Delhi NCR. It helps Indian buyers and owners understand electric vehicles through practical content in simple Hinglish, covering buying, charging, batteries, range, warranties and ownership costs.

Media Contact

Saagar Kumar Mishra

Founder & Creator, EV Ki Report

Email: connect@evkireport.com

Website: www.evkireport.com

Instagram and YouTube: @evkireport

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