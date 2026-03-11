Power Creator Awards - Women's Edition by Times Entertainment, Lights Up Mumbai, Celebrating Digital Trailblazers on International Women's Day

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: In a dazzling celebration of creativity, influence, and impact, Times Entertainment successfully hosted the Power Creator Awards - Women's Edition on March 9th at The Lalit, Mumbai. Marking International Women's Day, the gala honored the extraordinary women who are not just creating content but are building communities and driving meaningful change across India's digital landscape.

The evening brought together the biggest names from the world of entertainment and digital media. The ceremony was graced by high-profile personalities including Hina Khan, Kusha Kapila, Sanjana Sanghi, Sona Mohapatra, Sonnalli Seygall, and Sumukhi Suresh, who stood as a testament to the growing synergy between traditional stardom and digital influence.

A Distinguished Jury

The 'Jury Choice' winners were selected after a rigorous deliberation process by an esteemed panel of industry veterans. The jury featured:

- Divya Dutta (National Award-winning Actor & Author)

- Rasika Dugal (Versatile Actor known for Mirzapur & Delhi Crime)

- Shweta Tripathi Sharma (Acclaimed Actor and digital pioneer)

- Anup Soni (Renowned Actor and Anchor)

"To witness so many creators through the jury process was a reminder that creation is a reflection of who we are," said Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Rasika Dugal added, "I was particularly moved by the 'Breaking the Bias' category; the courage and honesty of these women is truly inspiring."

Celebrating the Winners

The awards followed a dual-winner format--Jury Choice and Popular Choice (voted for by millions of fans nationwide)--covering over 20 diverse categories.

Check out the full winners list here - https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/women/voices-of-power/times-entertainments-power-creator-awards-womens-edition-complete-winners-list-palak-muchhal-ira-khan-and-more-honored/articleshow/129344078.cms

