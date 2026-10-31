VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 31: PPS Motors, a part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, launched the all-new Audi Q3 in Kerala, bringing together 150 kW of power, quattro all-wheel drive and a suite of digital, lighting and comfort technologies in its compact luxury SUV. The All-New Audi Q3 features technology-rich cabin with a digital stage panoramic display, head-up display and SONOS premium sound system.

As part of the launch event, PPS Motors also handed over the first 10 Audi Q3 to the customers in Kerala.

Locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra the all-new Audi Q3 is available at an introductory price of INR 51,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The all-new Audi Q3 features Digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology, four selectable daytime-running-light signatures and three advanced dynamic light sequencing while illuminated Audi rings add a distinctive lighting element at the rear. The new digital interface brings displays, controls and infotainment functions together around the driver, creating a more connected and intuitive experience. The all-new Audi Q3 also introduces a new integrated switch module where the lever on the right selects the gear, while the one on the left controls the lighting functions, windshield wiper and cleaning functions. A head-up display projects key driving information directly into the driver's line of sight, complementing the digital cockpit and keeping essential information within easy view.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, "We are excited to launch the much awaited third-generation All-New Audi Q3 in Kerala. With its advanced technology, cutting edge features, and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi Q3 creates a new benchmark in the segment. Backed by our understanding of evolving customer needs and Audi's advanced, future-ready vehicles, we endeavour to provide best-in-class ownership experience."

Highlights:

Drive & Performance:

- 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 150 kW and 320 Nm of torque for a dynamic driving experience

- 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds

- quattro all-wheel drive for confident traction and control

- Progressive steering and Audi drive select with five modes- Balanced, Dynamic, Comfort, Efficiency and Offroad+ for a tailored driving experience

- Comfort suspension for a composed ride

- Hill hold assist and downhill assist for added confidence on inclines and descents

Exterior:

- Digital matrix LED headlights consist of 25,600 micro-LEDs with four selectable daytime-running-light signatures and advanced dynamic light sequences with three light projections

- The all-new Audi Q3 features advanced micro-LED technology, incorporating 25,600 individual micro-LEDs, each measuring approximately 40 micrometers, enabling lane and orientation lighting functions

- LED rear lights pro and illuminated Audi rings at the rear

- 45.72 cm (R18) five-arm aero alloy wheels in Black, gloss-turned finish for a sporty stance

- Power-adjustable, heated and folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming and memory function for added convenience

- Panoramic sunroof for a spacious cabin experience

- Projection light integrated into the exterior mirrors

Colors:

- Five exterior colors: Sage Green, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue and Tambora Grey

- Two interior color themes: Tamarind brown and Pergament beige

Interior & infotainment:

- Digital stage panoramic display comprising a 30.22 cm Audi Virtual Cockpit and 32.51 cm central

- MMI touch display for a connected, digital cockpit experience

- Head-up display for enhanced driver information

- Twin-spoke sport leather steering wheel, flat top and bottom, with multifunction controls and shift paddles for a sporty drive

- New integrated switch module that integrates gear selector , lighting and wiper functions, freeing up space in the center console

- SONOS premium sound system with 12 high-performance speakers and 420-watt amplifier output; Neutral, Concert, Lounge and Podcast profiles, plus a customizable profile

- Front acoustic glazing for door windows for better sound insulation

- Audi wireless smartphone interface, wireless charging and USB interfaces with higher charging capacity for seamless connectivity

- Ambient lighting package plus with 30 different colors, enabling a personalized lighting experience

Comfort & convenience:

- Power-adjustable front seats, with memory function for the driver's seat

- Leather/artificial leather upholstery for a premium cabin experience

- Adjustable rear-seat recline and a sliding function offer enhanced comfort and flexible space for passengers and luggage

- Three-zone deluxe automatic climate control for personalized cabin comfort

- Park assist plus with rear-view camera for convenient parking

- Reversing assist with 50 m reverse-route memory

- Convenience key for added ease of access

- Electrically opening and closing luggage-compartment lid for effortless loading and unloading

Safety & Technology:

- Nine airbags for enhanced occupant protection

- Adaptive cruise control for a relaxed driving experience

- Front emergency brake assist for enhanced safety

- Driver attention and fatigue monitor for added support on longer journeys

- Seat belt pretensioner

- Anti-theft wheel bolts for added security

Ownership Packages:

- Roadside Assistance (RSA) packages with coverage of up to 15 years

- Service Value packages with coverage of up to 10 years

- Extended warranty packages with coverage of up to 10 years

- Long duration finance offers with various financers:

- Long duration finance up to 10 years

- Balloon offers (lower EMIs)

- Various Assured buyback offers

- Introductory offer: 2 Year Comprehensive Service Value Package with 2+3-year extended warranty and/ or, 5 Year Comprehensive Service Value Package with 2+3-year extended warranty

About PPS Motors

PPS Motors is part of the larger Automotive group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 22 States/UTs supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 21 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

For further media queries, please contact PPS Motors:

Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)