PPS Motors - Mahindra's Largest Dealer in India - Expands its operations in Maharashtra; Inaugurates a new showroom at Camp, Pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: PPS Motors, part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the inauguration of a new Mahindra touchpoint in Pune. This further strengthens its presence in Maharashtra reinforcing its commitment to deliver enhanced customer experiences and accessibility. The facility was inaugurated by Mahindra & Mahindra officials Aman Malik, National Sales Head, Gaurav Beohar, Zonal Sales Head (West), Prabhakar Jakkan, Regional Sales Manager, Pakshal Shah, Chief of Staff, PPS Group, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

The newly inaugurated 3,600 sq. ft. showroom, strategically located in East Street, Camp, Pune, has been designed to deliver a holistic and premium customer experience. With the capacity to display up to five vehicles simultaneously, the facility showcases Mahindra's complete portfolio of Passenger Vehicles, including both ICE and EV offerings. The showroom will cater to customers across Central Pune seeking a seamless, convenient, and elevated vehicle purchasing experience across both conventional and electric mobility segments. With a modern colour palette, dramatic lighting, intuitive technology and a seamless interaction, every element of the space in the Camp dealership showroom is crafted to evoke the sense of progressive design, intelligent innovation and refined elegance. The customers will step into an immersive environment complete with a showcase of Mahindra's breakthrough technologies - from the INGLO Electric Origin architecture to MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world along with Hero features.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, PPS Group, said, "We are delighted to inaugurate our 149th Mahindra touchpoint at the prestigious Camp location in Pune. This expansion reinforces our nearly seven-decade partnership with Mahindra, built on trust, shared growth, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, while further strengthening our position as its largest dealership partner in India, with around 41,500 vehicle sales in FY2026. With Mahindra's future-ready products, customer-focused approach coupled with our deep understanding of the customer needs, we together endeavour to provide best-in-class ownership experience for our customers."

With this launch, PPS Motors further strengthens its extensive footprint in India as the group now operates 149 Mahindra touchpoints in six states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In FY 2026 alone, the group sold around 41,500 Mahindra vehicles, establishing its position as Mahindra's largest sales and after-sales partner in India. The Camp dealership marks PPS Motors' 8th Mahindra touchpoint in Pune, comprising 7 showrooms and 1 workshops.PPS-Mahindra has sold cumulatively over 6,200 Mahindra vehicles in Pune region within a span of 2 years of starting its local operations.

According to industry reports, Pune's passenger vehicle market continued its upward trajectory, with new car registrations increasing to 74,814 units in 2025, compared to 69,447 units in 2024, reflecting sustained consumer demand and the region's growing automotive potential. In the EV segment, Maharashtra retained its position as the largest market for electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) retail sales in FY2026. According to data from the Vahan portal, the state recorded retail sales of 34,139 e-PVs during FY2026, marking a robust year-on-year growth of 100% from 17,092 units sold in FY2025.

About PPS Motors:

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 19 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

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