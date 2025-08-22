PPS Trucking Expands BharatBenz Servicing Network in Uttar Pradesh; Inaugurates Outlets at Ayodhya, Gorakhpur & Gorakhpur Town

VMPL

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22: PPS TRUCKING, a part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the inauguration of 3 new BharatBenz touch points in EasternUttar Pradesh strengthening its commitment to deliver world-class service, maintenance, and spares support to commercial vehicle owners in the region.The newly launched state-of-the-art workshop at Sohawal, Ayodhya, that will offer 24x7 vehicle breakdown and accidental support, was inaugurated by Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Head Network Strategy and Dealer Development at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, and Mr. Anshuman Kumar, Zonal Manager (North & East Region), Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, in presence of senior officials from both organizations. The event witnessed the participation of over 50 prominent customers, fleet operators, and business partners.

-3 new touch points in Eastern UP to enhance Vehicle Servicing, Repair Accessibility, and Availability of Genuine Spares

Strategically located at Ayodhya - Lucknow Highway, Beside Trimurti Dhaba, Ayodhya, on one of the key truck traffic routes on Delhi-Guwahati highway that connects Delhi to North East while crossing Uttar Pradesh, North Bihar, and North Bengal. This 10,000 sq. ft. facility is equipped with 3 advanced service bays, capable of servicing up to 1,500 vehicles annually. Staffed by a team of 20 trained professionals, it offers round-the-clock breakdown and accidental assistance. Apart from this, PPS Trucking also launched one more service workshop on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway at Kasarwal, Sahjanwa, GIDA Gorakhpur. This spacious facility spread across 34,000 sq ft will offer24x7 vehicle servicing support to BharatBenz customers utilizing its 5 service bays supported by 30 professional experts. In continuation, another outlet was also launched at Kashrauli Village, Near Gorakhpur Transport Nagar on Varanasi Highway. This outlet will ensure availability of genuine Spare parts for the world-class BharatBenz commercial vehicles. With these 3 new touchpoints, PPS Trucking ensures that any BharatBenz customer in Eastern Uttar Pradesh can access service support within a 2-hour travel window.

This expansion takes PPS Trucking's total BharatBenz network footprint to 59 touchpoints across seven states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Speaking on the extensive expansion of PPS-BharatBenz in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking, said, "We are delighted to further strengthen our network with the addition of 3 new PPS Trucking-BharatBenz service workshops and spare parts outlets, taking our network in Central and Eastern Uttar Pradesh to 18 touchpoints. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing a best-in-class ownership experience, with a focus on maximizing vehicle uptime and enhancing customer profitability."

The new Ayodhya facility enhances PPS Trucking's robust network of BharatBenz service centres to 18 across Uttar Pradesh, with upcoming workshops in the state at 7 more locations.

About PPS Trucking:

PPS Trucking is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing 18 renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 21,000 crores (unaudited) in FY 2025.

