Prabha Khaitan Foundation launches Ayodhya chapter with the unveiling of Anant Vijay's book at the Kitaab event

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8: Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) expanded its cultural and literary footprint by launching its new Ayodhya chapter with the unveiling of journalist-author Anant Vijay's latest Hindi book - "Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal"at the iconic Raj Sadan - the Royal Palace of Ayodhya.

Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, scion of Ayodhya's royal family and Trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, formally launched Anant Vijay's book in the presence of luminaries from the city. Among the dignitaries present were Girish Pati Tripathi, Mayor of Ayodhya, Raj Karan Nayyar, SSP Ayodhya, Pandit Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya and others.

The event was followed by a session with conversationalist Manoj Rajan Tripathi engaging author Anant Vijay in a lively discussion in which the author shared stories, anecdotes and insights from his book.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation recently added New York, Bhutan and some of the major cities in the seven sister states of north-east India to expand its cultural and literary footprint to over 55 cities in India and abroad with Ayodhya - City of Lord Rama - being the latest addition. Earlier, in July 2023, PKF had organized a three-day cultural festival, Ramayana Kala Utsav, in Ayodhya.

Blessed by the presence of Sarayu river and the sacred literary heritage of poet-saint Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, it was a proud and momentous occasion for Prabha Khaitan Foundation to flag off its literary journey in Ayodhya in a royal way.

Deepa Mishra, Ehsaas Woman of Lucknow, delivered the introductory speech introducing Prabha Khaitan Foundation and its multi-faceted cultural and literary initiatives. She invited notable Indian poet, music and cinema scholar, Yatindra Mishra, from the Royal family of Ayodhya to deliver the welcome speech.

Author Anant Vijay is a senior journalist and columnist at Dainik Jagran with two decades of journalistic experience. He has written nine books across various genres and is the author of Marxwad ka Ardhsatya, bestselling Bollywood Selfie and the latest Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal. He is a recipient of the National Award for Best Writing on Cinema.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is a Kolkata-based non-profit trust founded by an eminent Indian litterateur, entrepreneur, philanthropist, social activist, and feminist Late Dr Prabha Khaitan back in the 1980s. Currently, the organisation works in the field of art, culture, education, wildlife conservation and literature promotion in more than fifty cities of the country and worldwide.

The essence of the Foundation is the soulful amalgamation of the multicultural diversities of India under its 'Apni Bhasha Apne Log' campaign. The philosophy of 'Unity in Diversity' has been inspiring Prabha Khaitan Foundation to create boutique events and festivals that showcase the priceless literary and cultural assets of India for the past four decades. The Foundation connects thinkers, writers, poets, artists, intellectuals, and cultural enthusiasts through a spectrum of praiseworthy literary dialogues and cultural activities.

The Foundation organises various literary programs such as Kalam in Hindi; An Author's Afternoon in English; The Write Circle in English; Lafzin Urdu, Arabic and Persian; Aakhar in regional languages and Kitaab for book launches. Other programs include Shabd, Choupal, Sur aur Saaz and Ek Mulakat for Art-Music-Culture.

