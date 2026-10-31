Pragathi Ratna Awards 2026: Actress Shriya Saran & Venu Kalyan Felicitates 81 Achievers at Grand Telugu Excellence Honours in Hyderabad

Venu Kalyan-led Unik Life Groups celebrates outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, education, business, innovation, entertainment and social development across 10 categories

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31: Celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship, leadership and professional excellence, the inaugural Pragathi Ratna Awards 2026 - Telugu Excellence Honours recognised 81 distinguished entrepreneurs, business leaders, educators, innovators, professionals, entertainers and social contributors at a prestigious ceremony held at PBR Convention Hall, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, on October 25.

Organised by Unik Life Groups, under the leadership of its Founder and renowned Business Growth Strategist Venu Kalyan, the event brought together accomplished individuals and organisations from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The initiative was designed to acknowledge individuals whose dedication, innovation and leadership have made meaningful contributions to economic growth, employment generation, industry development and social progress.

Acclaimed Indian actress Shriya Saran graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented the awards to the recipients amid an enthusiastic gathering of entrepreneurs, professionals, business owners, industry representatives and distinguished guests.

With the theme "Celebrating Telugu Progress," the event highlighted the achievements of individuals and enterprises across diverse sectors, particularly those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to entrepreneurship, professional excellence, customer trust, community development and innovation.

Venu Kalyan's Vision to Recognise the Builders of the Economy

The Pragathi Ratna Awards were conceptualised by Venu Kalyan with the vision of creating a credible and inclusive platform to recognise entrepreneurs, professionals and organisations whose efforts contribute to the economic and social development of the Telugu states.

A Business Growth Strategist, Business Coach, Motivational Speaker and Founder of Unik Life Groups, Venu Kalyan has been actively engaged in empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises through business coaching, leadership development, marketing strategies, sales training and structured business growth programmes.

Having trained more than 25,000 business owners through his workshops and mentorship initiatives, Venu Kalyan has focused on equipping entrepreneurs with practical knowledge, scalable business systems and implementation-driven strategies. His digital educational initiatives have also developed a substantial following, with his YouTube channels collectively crossing one million subscribers.

Through the Pragathi Ratna Awards, he seeks to extend this mission beyond business education by creating an annual recognition platform that honours the achievements of individuals and organisations making a measurable contribution to their respective industries.

Addressing the gathering, Venu Kalyan emphasised that business owners and professionals who consistently create employment opportunities, serve communities and contribute to economic development deserve greater recognition.

"Cinema stars have awards. Sports persons have awards. Government officers have awards. But the owner who has run a business for 15 years and gives jobs to 40 families often has nothing on the wall to show for it," said Venu Kalyan.

"Your customer cannot see your hard work. They can only see proof. Tonight, every winner walks home with proof that their work has been seen and respected," he added.

The initiative reflects his broader objective of strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem by promoting business credibility, celebrating professional achievements and encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue innovation and excellence.

Shriya Saran Presents Awards to Outstanding Achievers

Actress Shriya Saran, known for her contributions to Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, presented the honours to award recipients representing a wide spectrum of professional backgrounds.

The presence of the celebrated actress added significance to an evening dedicated to recognising business founders, educators, healthcare professionals, manufacturers, industry leaders, social contributors and digital creators.

A total of 81 awards across 10 industry categories recognised excellence in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail, fashion, manufacturing, agriculture, financial services, hospitality, technology, entertainment and social impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Kandukurthi Soujanya, Health and Parenting Coach and a member of the organising team, said, "Behind every successful entrepreneur and professional is a journey of hard work, sacrifices, family support and determination. The Pragathi Ratna Awards are not just about celebrating individual success but also about honouring the families, values and support systems that make these achievements possible. We believe that when people are recognised for their contributions, it inspires many others to dream bigger, grow with confidence and create a positive impact on society."

The recognition extended to both established industry leaders and emerging entrepreneurs, reflecting the growing diversity of enterprise and professional talent across the region.

Complete List of Pragathi Ratna Awards 2026 Winners

Real Estate, Construction and Interiors

The real estate and construction category recognised 11 individuals and organisations for their contributions to property development, architecture, construction, customer trust and infrastructure services.

1.� �Ratnakar Chodapaneedi, RR Properties Consultancy - Emerging Business Youth Icon Award.

2.� �Gangala Harendar Reddy, Designs87 Interiors & Architects - Excellence in Architecture & Interior Design Award.

3.� �Seelam Sreekanth, Real Wealth Projects Pvt. Ltd., Nellore and Amaravati - Visionary Developer of Real Estate Award.

4.� �Sridhara K.R., VS Developers, Bengaluru - Icon of Customer Trust in Real Estate Award.

5.� �K. Devika, Parvathi Parameswara Infra Developers - Woman Icon of Real Estate & Multi-Business Excellence.

6.� �Madhu Yadav, Aaryan Constructions - Young Entrepreneur Excellence in Real Estate & Construction.

7.� �Varsha Construction, represented by Ravi Bodasu - Iconic Construction Brand of the Year.

8.� �Samagra The Build Zone, represented by Raghava - Builders' Pride of the Year Award.

9.� �Shree Lalitha Windows, represented by Murali Volothi - Trusted Window & Facade Solutions Brand of the Year Award.

10.� �Anisetti Naga Vamsi, Vtech Engineers & Projects - Visionary Young Entrepreneur in MEP Solutions.

11.� �Velagapudi Srinivas - Best Real Estate Property Developer.

Education and Training

The education category celebrated nine recipients for their commitment to academic leadership, educational innovation, artificial intelligence education, youth empowerment and professional training.

12.� �Suramala Krishna Murthy, Sri Ujjaini Educational Institutions, Punganur - Lifetime Achievement in Education Award.

13.� �Dr. Matta Chennaiah Goud, Principal and Correspondent, Sri Krishnaveni High School - Telangana State Excellence in Educational Leadership Award.

14.� �Pawar Ambika, Lotus Smart School - Visionary Educator of the Year Award.

15.� �School of Wonder Kids, Visakhapatnam, represented by Sarvani Malla - Excellence in Educational Innovation Award.

16.� �Bala Academy, represented by Madhavi Latha - Pride of All-Round Student Development.

17.� �Akella Raghavendra, Motivational Speaker, Mentor and Author - Inspiring Educator of the Nation Award.

18.� �Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder and CEO, Student Tribe - Visionary Leadership in Youth Development.

19.� �Nikeelu Gunda, Founder and CEO, Super AI Academy - AI Educator & Innovator of the Year.

20.� �Shashikanth Vanga, Founder, 1CoreHub - Emerging AI Coach of the Year.

Healthcare, Wellness and Beauty

Eight recipients were honoured for their achievements in healthcare delivery, physiotherapy, wellness, psychology, beauty services and lifestyle-related entrepreneurship.

21.� �Dr. Rama Rao Hospital, Visakhapatnam, represented by Dr. R. Seshakumari - Pioneer of Trusted Multispeciality Care.

22.� �Dr. G. Anil Chand, Physiotherapist - Outstanding Clinical Excellence in Physiotherapy.

23.� �J. Rupadevi, Mavin Wellness - Wellness Business Excellence Award.

24.� �Helevate Fit, represented by Harish Naidu - Emerging Community Health & Lifestyle Innovator.

25.� �Sudheer Sandra, Psychologist and Parenting Coach - Most Influential Psychologist & Parenting Mentor 2026.

26.� �Harshitha Ajmira, Founder, HK Clinics - Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year.

27.� �The Vizag Hair Company, Visakhapatnam, represented by Madhu Varma Chekuri - Most Loved Unisex Salon of the Year Award.

28.� �Ramani, MIORI - MIORI - Signature Style Salon of the Year.

Retail, Fashion and Consumer Brands

Ten awards acknowledged achievements in fashion entrepreneurship, customer service, sustainable business practices, retail operations and consumer product innovation.

29.� �Chintha Nagamani, Manire - The Fashion Library - Emerging Woman Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year.

30.� �Nishpanna - Design Your Appearance, represented by Somisetty Praveena - Game Changer in Size-Inclusive Fashion Award.

31.� �Shaik Rafi, RS Fashions, Nellore - Excellence in Men's Fashion Retail Award.

32.� �Lasya Manjunath, Founder, The Co-Ord Set Studio - Digital Icon & Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year.

33.� �Shilpa Reddy, Mrs. India, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur - Eco-Conscious Entrepreneur of the Year.

34.� �Y. Akhil, Akhil Mobile & Lifestyles - Emerging Retail Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

35.� �Nagarjuna Dasarapu, Sindhu Electrical & Power Solutions, Khammam - Icon of Customer Trust in Home Essentials.

36.� �Surisetty Sainath and Siva Koteswara Rao, Sri Devi Electronics & Home Appliances, Guntur - Excellence in After-Sales Service & Trust Award.

37.� �Vikrant Furniture, represented by Suman Yerramsetty - Excellence in Furniture Manufacturing & Showroom Experience.

38.� �Ketala Venkatesh, Super Traders - Visionary of the Confectionery World Award.

Manufacturing, Industry and Agriculture

The manufacturing and agriculture category honoured 13 individuals and organisations for leadership, industrial excellence, technological innovation, sustainable practices and agricultural development.

39.� �Dileep Kumar Sigilipalli - Strategic Leadership in Multi-Sector Enterprises Award.

40.� �Kandregula Chandu, Jagan Groups - Champion of Multi-Industry Excellence Award.

41.� �Sree Lakshmi Kalamkari Works, represented by Kota Durga Rao - Pride of Kalamkari Legacy Award.

42.� �Akoni Solar Energy, represented by Balaji and Srinivas - Trusted Solar Brand of the Year Award.

43.� �Ravi Sankar Reva, Sri Gajanana Cranes & Hoists - Excellence in Cranes and Hoists Manufacturing Award.

44.� �Gandhi Mill Stores, represented by Avinash Gandhi - Machinery Excellence & Legacy Award.

45.� �Icon Packaging Machineries, represented by Mahesh Goud - Excellence in Pouch Packaging Machines and Dairy Equipment.

46.� �Mahalakshmi, Founder and CEO, Siri Ganesh Enterprises - Excellence in Embroidery Machinery Solutions.

47.� �Praneeth Yadha, Telangana Auto Services, Kothagudem - Visionary Leader in Tools & Hardware Distribution Award.

48.� �Akash Enterprises, represented by Kandula Satyanarayana - Excellence in Spices & Dry Fruits Manufacturing Award.

49.� �Ratna Babu Nagabhairava, PureOfresh - Best Sustainable Dairy Farm Model Supplying Fresh & Healthy Produce.

50.� �Chava Chowdary, Sri Manikanta Nursery & Organics, Guntur - Evergreen Pioneer of the Year Award.

51.� �Srihari Vabilisetti, Suryateja Enterprises, Eluru - Excellence in Agri-Aqua Farmer Services Award.

Financial Services and Insurance

Five recipients were recognised for excellence in financial services, insurance awareness, financial education and customer trust.

52.� �Vallepu Sudhakar, Money Spot Fintech Services - Excellence in Financial Services Award.

53.� �Niranjan Reddy, Mahvi Financial Services - Excellence in Customer Trust & Financial Services Award.

54.� �Gade Sri Harsha, Harsha Wealth Care Solutions - Bheema Ratna Award.

55.� �Vaidyam Ravi, R Care Solutions - Ambassador of Insurance Awareness Award.

56.� �Sai Krishna Pathri, Founder, Money Purse - The Impact Speaker in Personal Finance.

Food and Hospitality

Six recipients were honoured for their contributions to food businesses, restaurant services, hospitality, retail hygiene and event experiences.

57.� �Muguli Naveen, Mayura Sweets, Kadapa - Iconic Sweet House of the Year Award.

58.� �Baddireddy Venkanna, Dolphin Garden Restaurant - Iconic Feast Makers of the Year.

59.� �Gowthamy Chirumamilla, Founder, Hiyya Kitchens - Favorite Choice for Thematic Dining.

60.� �RukRams Era, Vijayawada, represented by Rama Kishore Devineni - Excellence in Luxury Celebration Experiences Award.

61.� �Vinod Reddy Yellu, SVR Reddy's Fresh Chicken, Beeramguda - Excellence in Hygienic Meat Retail Award.

62.� �M. Niyathi, Hotel Abhiruchi, Maddelapalem - Bright Spark of Young Entrepreneurship Award.

Services, Technology and Events

Eleven awards celebrated individuals and companies contributing to digital technology, IT infrastructure, marketing, professional services, creative industries and event management.

63.� �Lifi Networks, Visakhapatnam, represented by Ch. Praveen - Excellence in Internet & Telecom Infrastructure Services Award.

64.� �Global Computer Services, Eluru, represented by Raja Naga Subba Rao Pabolu - Excellence in Complete IT Solutions & Customer Service Award.

65.� �Ravi Kumar Batta, Success Copiers - Excellence in Computer & Copier Service Award.

66.� �Manduva Vishnu, VR Electricals and Services - Excellence in Reliable Service & Spare Parts Supply Award.

67.� �Prasad Devarakonda, Founder and Director, Prasad Tech in Telugu - Outstanding Contribution to Digital Technology Awareness Award.

68.� �Karthik Voleti, Flashoot - Best Emerging Young Entrepreneur Award.

69.� �R. Bala Brahma Chary, GMS - Global Marketing Solutions - Most Trusted Marketing Partner for Business.

70.� �New Fotomagic Digital Press, represented by M. Sivakumar and S.K. Kannan - Icon of Print Quality & Precision.

71.� �Sudhir Chekuri, Candid Studio - Outstanding Event Photography.

72.� �Somesh Nayak, Event Bazar - Game Changer in Decor Supply and Making.

73.� �Jaypal, Sunrise Drivers - Excellence in Driver & Valet Parking Services.

Media, Entertainment and Creators

Five awards acknowledged outstanding contributions to entertainment, choreography, digital content creation and media engagement.

74.� �Harsha Chemudu (Viva Harsha), Actor - Entertainer of the Year.

75.� �Rocking Rakesh and Sujatha - Best Entertainment Couple Award.

76.� �Tamrapalli Sandeep (Aata Sandeep), Choreographer - Sensational Choreographer Award.

77.� �Anil Geela, Actor, Influencer and Entrepreneur - Creative Entrepreneur Excellence Award.

78.� �Dr. Lasya Reddy, Anchor - Rising Star of Podcasting & Social Media.

Social Impact and Women Leadership

Three recipients were honoured for their commitment to humanitarian service, social development and women's entrepreneurship.

79.� �K. Grace - Gracious Guardian of Orphan Care Award.

80.� �Br. Shafi, Life Coach - Champion of Humanity.

81.� �A. Rameswari, Entrepreneur - Emerging Women Entrepreneur Award.

Connecting Recognition With Entrepreneurial Growth

The Pragathi Ratna Awards ceremony formed the concluding highlight of the two-day Transform Your Life workshop conducted by Venu Kalyan on October 24 and 25 at the same venue.

The business development programme focused on practical strategies for entrepreneurship, marketing, sales, leadership, branding, operational efficiency and business expansion.

The event underscored the connection between professional recognition and long-term business growth, encouraging award recipients to leverage their achievements to strengthen brand credibility, build professional relationships and explore new opportunities.

According to the organisers, award recipients were also provided with professional video coverage of their recognition, social media announcements and promotional support intended to increase visibility for their businesses and professional contributions.

Addressing the importance of sustainable business development, Venu Kalyan said, "An award builds trust in the market. But trust alone does not scale a business. Systems do."

"Information alone does not create results. Implementation, accountability and systems create growth. My job is to help these business owners build those systems so that next year, their numbers speak even louder than their trophies," he added.

Pragathi Ratna Awards to Be Held Annually

Following the inaugural edition, Unik Life Groups announced plans to establish the Pragathi Ratna Awards as an annual platform for recognising excellence across industries.

The initiative aims to celebrate established business leaders, encourage emerging entrepreneurs, honour professionals delivering meaningful services and recognise individuals contributing to the welfare and development of society.

With participation from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Eluru, Kadapa, Khammam, Kothagudem, Punganur, Bengaluru and other locations, the inaugural ceremony reflected the diversity of entrepreneurial and professional achievements across the region.

The organisers stated that future editions would continue to recognise contributions to business, education, industry, technology, innovation, entertainment and social impact, while promoting a culture of excellence and entrepreneurship.

The first edition concluded with the felicitation of 81 recipients, bringing together achievers from diverse professional backgrounds on a common platform dedicated to celebrating progress and achievement.

About Venu Kalyan

Venu Kalyan is a Hyderabad-based Business Growth Strategist, Business Coach, Motivational Speaker and Founder of Unik Life Groups. He specialises in helping entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises achieve sustainable business growth through structured systems, marketing, sales, leadership development and implementation-focused business strategies.

Through initiatives including Be a Business Game Changer, Ultimate Business Mastery and mentorship programmes, he has trained more than 25,000 business owners and continues to work towards strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Unik Life Groups

Unik Life Groups is a Hyderabad-based business coaching, training and entrepreneurial development organisation dedicated to empowering business owners through practical growth strategies, mentorship, professional education and leadership development.

The organisation conducts business workshops and coaching programmes designed to support small and medium enterprises in achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence.

The Pragathi Ratna Awards represent an extension of its mission to encourage entrepreneurship, celebrate professional achievements and recognise individuals and organisations contributing to economic and social development.

Media Contact

Unik Life Groups

Phone: +91 97044 47777

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