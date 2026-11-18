India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Pramod Nuthakki has joined Lokta, the agentic loan servicing platform, as Technical Co-founder and Distinguished Lending Architect, the company said today. He will lead development of Lokta's lending core, including loan accounting and the controls that govern changes to loan records.

Pramod has submitted more code changes to Mifos X, the open-source lending platform that became Apache Fineract, than any other developer. He was Chief Architect at Finflux, a cloud lending platform built on Apache Fineract, which served more than 60 clients in 15 countries and over 25 million borrowers when M2P Fintech acquired it in 2022. He then led product engineering at M2P Fintech as Vice President, where he rewrote its buy-now-pay-later and loan accounting systems. From July 2025 to October 2026 he was Senior Vice President at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Distinguished-engineer roles are usually found at large technology companies. Lokta is small and self-funded. But lending is increasingly partner-driven, and more parties share in each loan, so the money moves in more directions. The core has to track all of it, for lenders and for regulators, in every market Lokta enters. That is Pramod's remit.

Most lending systems were built before AI agents existed. Few were designed for software acting on loans. In March 2025, Gartner predicted that by 2027, AI agents will halve the time it takes attackers to exploit exposed accounts. So a lending core cannot trust a request just because it comes from a logged-in user or an agent. On Lokta, AI agents only propose changes. They cannot move money or change a loan on their own. The core checks every change against the lender's rules, under strict security controls, and records it. It is deterministic. The same inputs always give the same result, whoever or whatever is asking.

"I've spent much of my career building lending platforms," said Pramod Nuthakki, Technical Co-founder and Distinguished Lending Architect at Lokta. "A loan is a promise that runs for years, and the software has to keep it exactly. Agents can do much of the work around a loan. They shouldn't be doing the arithmetic. That takes a dependable core."

"Lending is one of the oldest ways the world gets resources to where they're needed, when they're needed. We think it'll matter for centuries," said Chandramouli C S, Co-founder and CEO of Lokta. "Pramod has spent twenty years on how lending software should work. This role reflects the weight of our problem, not our size."

For more information, visit lokta.ai or contact contact@lokta.ai.

About Lokta. Lokta is the agentic loan servicing platform: software lenders use to run a loan book after approval, covering servicing, monitoring, collections and recovery. The AI proposes, the core decides, and the record proves it. Lokta does not originate, underwrite or approve loans. Lokta was founded in Bengaluru in 2026 and is self-funded. Its team includes a co-creator of Mifos X and Apache Fineract, the open-source lending engine built with the Mifos Initiative community. Lokta Fintech Pvt Ltd, CIN U62013KA2026PTC226046.

Media contact. Chandramouli C S, Co-founder and CEO, Lokta. +91 81234 99090. contact@lokta.ai

Notes to editors

Code changes. On the Mifos X platform repository (openMF/Deprecated-mifosx on GitHub), checked 18 November 2026, Pramod Nuthakki authored 219 pull requests, 198 of them merged, the most of any contributor; the next-highest is 203. By commit count he ranks fourth of 67.

Gartner forecast. Gartner press release, 18 March 2025: "Gartner Predicts AI Agents Will Reduce The Time It Takes To Exploit Account Exposures by 50% by 2027."

Finflux figures. Client and country figures as reported when M2P Fintech acquired Finflux in July 2022. The borrower figure is as stated by Pramod Nuthakki; press reports at the time cited over 12 million. These are not Lokta customer figures.

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