PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20: It is a little after six on a winter morning. The city is still waking up, but through a wall of glass, the first light is already falling across the green spaces outside. Tea is waiting on the deck. Nobody has had to walk down a crowded corridor or wait for a shared lift. The day begins quietly, the way it should.

That picture is the starting point for Prateek Group's upcoming residential development in Sector 150, Noida. Ask most people shopping for a premium home in Noida what luxury means, and they will list the usual things: a pool, a clubhouse and a landscaped garden. Prateek Group believes that list is too short. With this project, the group wants to set a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Noida, built on the things families value once they actually move in.

Those things are easy to name and hard to find in the NCR: privacy, open space, fresh air, good design and room for the whole family to live well.

Three ideas behind the project

The project is planned around three pillars: Art Deco 2.0; biophilia, nature and greenery; and sports, lifestyle, wellness and leisure. Each one answers a simple question about everyday life. How does it feel to come home? How close are you to nature? Does the home give every member of the family something to look forward to? Together, they shape what Prateek Group calls fine living.

A fresh take on Art Deco

Art Deco first appeared in the 1920s, when cities were growing fast and people wanted buildings that felt confident and glamorous. Art Deco 2.0 borrows that bold geometry and spirit and updates it for modern homes. Expect strong lines, rich detailing and a confident look from the entrance onward, in a form that still feels comfortable to live in every day.

The idea is a building with a clear identity. When friends visit for the first time, the address should leave an impression.

Green views from home

Noida keeps getting more built-up, and open green views are getting harder to find.

The planned layout brings that closer to home. It includes large green spaces, water features and 360-degree openness, so daylight and fresh air reach the homes and the landscape stays in view through the year. The seasons show up at the window: fresh air after the monsoon rain, foggy winter mornings and birds moving over the greenery in spring. Nature becomes part of the daily routine.

Something for every age

Picture an ordinary Sunday. A child is trying out a new sport for the first time. A parent finally has time for a workout without driving across town. A grandparent is out for a slow evening walk and stops to chat with neighbours.

Sports, wellness and leisure facilities are planned to make days like this easy. They are designed with the whole family in mind, so the home works for every generation.

Private lifts to your door

Privacy is where the project stands out most. As per the current project plan, every two residences will have five lifts between them: two private lifts for each home, opening directly inside the residence through access-controlled entry, and one service lift.

The difference shows from the moment you arrive. Residents and guests go straight into the home. Deliveries and staff use a separate lift. Families decide who comes in, and when.

Wall-size windows and a deck of your own

Wall-size windows are planned to bring in natural light and open each home to greenery and the sky. Morning tea at sunrise and evenings spent watching the sky turn orange and then deep blue all become ordinary parts of the day.

Each home is also planned with a private deck, an outdoor space that belongs only to the family. On a weekday it might be a quiet corner with a book. On a festival night it turns into a small event space, with lights, food and family gathered under the open sky.

What this means for Noida

Homebuyers in Noida have become more demanding. They have seen the standard amenity list many times over. What they want now is a home that feels private, open and well designed, and that suits the whole family as it grows.

That is where Prateek Group sees the new definition of luxury in Noida. Go back to that winter morning, with tea on the deck and green spaces outside the window, and the difference is easy to feel. With its Sector 150 project, the group is bringing that kind of fine living to the city and setting a new benchmark that buyers can measure luxury against.

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