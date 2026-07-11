Premium Chilean Kiwifruit Arrives in India, Bringing Great Taste and Powerful Nutrition

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: Chile, globally recognized for its premium-quality fresh produce, is bringing the season's finest Chilean Kiwifruit to consumers across India. Celebrated for its refreshing sweet-tangy flavor, vibrant green flesh and exceptional nutritional profile, Chilean Kiwifruit offers a delicious and wholesome addition to everyday diets.

To raise awareness about the health advantages of this superfruit and establish a deeper connection with Indian consumers, Frutas de Chile has launched a dedicated promotional campaign across India, 'The Power of Vitamin C, Fresh from Chile!' celebrating both taste and nutrition of Chilean kiwifruits.

Known as one of the most nutrient-dense fruits, Chilean Kiwi is a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals. It is especially rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium, and folate. Just one serving provides a remarkable 117% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 21% of dietary fiber. It is also a good source of potassium and vitamin E, making it a smart and wholesome addition to daily diets.

Commenting on its health benefits, dietitian and nutritionist Rima Rao said, "Chilean kiwi is a smart choice for those looking to support digestive health naturally. Its rich fiber content and the enzyme actinidin help improve digestion, support gut health, and may even aid in better blood sugar regulation."

She further added, "One bite of a ripe Chilean kiwi gives you more vitamin C than an orange and more potassium than a banana that's nature's multivitamin."

Speaking about the growing demand in India, Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative of Chilean Kiwi, said, "Indian consumers are increasingly seeking foods that combine great taste with everyday nutrition. Chilean Kiwifruit perfectly meets this need by offering a premium fruit that is naturally nutritious, versatile and enjoyable. With strong retail distribution across supermarkets, neighborhood fruit stores, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, we are making it easier than ever for consumers across the country to enjoy fresh Chilean Kiwifruit throughout the season."

Now widely available across India, Chilean Kiwifruit continues to strengthen its position as a premium fruit choice for health-conscious consumers, delivering freshness, flavor and nutrition in every bite.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)