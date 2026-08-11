Presidency University and University of the West of Scotland launch innovative postgraduate programmes in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Presidency University, Bengaluru, in partnership with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), UK, have announced three innovative postgraduate programmes delivered at Presidency's Bengaluru campus. Through the partnership, students will graduate with two qualifications -- a Presidency postgraduate award and a UWS Master's degree -- in 14 months, without the need to relocate abroad.

The initial portfolio comprises:

* PG Programme in Management (Presidency University) with MBA (University of the West of Scotland)

* PG Programme in Public Administration (Presidency University) with Master of Public Administration (University of the West of Scotland)

* PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence (Presidency University) with MSc Artificial Intelligence (University of the West of Scotland)

UWS, a UK public university, has partnered with Presidency's to deliver its postgraduate curricula, and graduates receive awards from both institutions. The collaboration means students will access the same quality and standard of education as in the UK.

Professor James Miller, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West of Scotland, said:

"The announcement of these three programmes demonstrates Presidency University's strong alignment with our purpose and values, as well as a shared commitment to education excellence and delivering an outstanding student experience. We are committed to delivering world-class globally relevant education that supports economic development, workforce readiness and equipping students with the skills and knowledge to directly support regional economic priorities in India. We very much look forward to welcoming the first cohort of students to Scotland in the near future."

Dr Nissar Ahmed, founder-Chancellor of Presidency University, said:

"Indian students have been asked to choose between staying home and going abroad. This partnership removes that choice. A student can study in Bengaluru -- in the middle of India's technology economy, close to family, at Indian cost -- and graduate with a British Master's alongside a Presidency qualification.

We have built this so students also enter our placement ecosystem: the same industry connections, the same recruiter relationships, the same career support that Presidency has developed across its schools. The combination of a UK degree and an Indian placement network is, we believe, the most practical route to a global career that starts here."

Students on the programmes also benefit from access to Presidency University's placement services, including personalised placement support, on-campus and virtual recruitment drives, and integrated certifications in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity. Presidency's recruiter network spans technology, consulting, financial services and manufacturing. Graduates additionally receive access to UWS Careers Services for five years after graduation. Uniquely, every student on the programme can undertake a two-week academic residency at the University of the West of Scotland's Paisley campus, near Glasgow in the UK. This opportunity offers students the chance to benefit from a traditional UK higher education experience. As well as studying alongside their cohort, students will meet others from across the globe and discover more about the Scottish way of life. Admissions are open for the October 2026 intake, with classes commencing at Presidency University's Bengaluru campus. Applications are handled by Paideia Global, enrolment partner for the Presidency University - UWS programmes.

About Presidency University

Presidency University, Bengaluru, established in 2013 and part of the Presidency Group of Institutions founded in 1976, is a UGC-recognised, NAAC 'A'-accredited private university with over 20,000 students across schools of engineering, management, law, design, commerce and media studies. Its campus at Rajanukunte, Yelahanka, extends over 100 acres.

About the University of the West of Scotland

The University of the West of Scotland is a UK public university with academic origins dating back to 1897. Serving more than 24,000 students and with five UK campuses, UWS is a significant force in global knowledge creation, innovation, and a leading provider of undergraduate, postgraduate and research degree education. It is ranked in the top 300 universities in the world by the Times Higher Education Impact Ratings. UWS's employer-focused degrees align with business, community, third sector, government and international priorities. The University has been named The Times and The Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year for Social Inclusion 2026 and is one of Scotland's largest modern universities.

About Paideia

Paideia is a global higher education admissions and marketing partner, appointed admissions partner to Presidency University and the University of the West of Scotland for the dual-award postgraduate programmes. For further information, write to info@paideia.global

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