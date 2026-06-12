President Droupadi Murmu Confers Kirti Chakra on Chandigarh University Alumnus Major Arshdeep Singh Gill

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 12: Major Arshdeep Singh Gill, an esteemed alumnus of Chandigarh University, has been conferred the 'Kirti Chakra', the country's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by the President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his exceptional courage, leadership and devotion to duty during a high-risk counter-insurgency operation in Manipur. "Chandigarh University not only provides quality education but also instills a spirit of patriotism," says Deepinder Sandhu.

Major Gill, who completed Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Civil Engineering from Chandigarh University in 2014, was conferred the 'Kirti Chakra' by President Droupadi Murmu during the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Major Gill, who hails from Mohali and serves with the Armoured Corps while being attached to 1 Assam Rifles, was honoured for displaying extraordinary bravery and leadership when he led the high-risk counter-insurgency operation in Manipur in May 2025 with exceptional precision and composure. The mission was completed flawlessly with zero casualties, reflecting both his operational expertise and his steadfast commitment to the safety of every soldier under his command.

Congratulating CU alumnus for getting India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "Major Gill led his team through a prolonged and complex operation against armed militants, demonstrating remarkable determination and operational leadership under demanding conditions. The operation reportedly lasted nearly 84 hours, during which Major Gill successfully guided his troops through difficult terrain and adverse conditions. His decisive actions and steadfast commitment played a crucial role in the successful completion of the mission. Major Gill's conduct during the operation is an example of courage, professionalism and dedication to national service. This honour has brought pride not only to his family and colleagues but also to Chandigarh University family. Major Gill's valor has become a source of inspiration not only for Chandigarh University students but for countless young people who have a passion for serving the nation."

"The conferment of the Kirti Chakra on Major Gill is another proof the Chandigarh University has become a premier nursery for grooming the nation's finest leaders and bravehearts. As an academic institution, Chandigarh University doesn't limit itself to merely awarding degrees. Chandigarh University's true mission has always been to mold young individuals who, alongside higher education, harbor a deep-seated spirit of 'Nation First'. Major Gill has validated this vision before the entire nation by demonstrating his mettle--from his campus days to the most challenging and sensitive fronts on the borders of the nation," he added.

"Major Arshdeep Singh Gill pursued his Civil Engineering degree at Chandigarh University. Even during his university days, he possessed a distinct passion for serving the nation. The example he has set by joining the Indian Army serves as a supreme illustration of patriotism, discipline, and leadership for today's youth. Chandigarh University consistently instills not only academic knowledge in its students but also values of integrity and a sense of responsibility toward the country. Major Gill's historic achievement serves as a great inspiration for every student, faculty member, and alumnus of the university," he added.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu further said, "NCC Wing at Chandigarh University has emerged as nursery for nurturing next generation of armed forces officers. Chandigarh University's NCC Wing has trained and successfully seen 55 students commissioned as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. Chandigarh University students who have risen through the ranks of the Army, Navy and Air Force frequently credit the NCC wing's rigorous training camps, disciplined routine and inspiring mentorship for their success. This is a testament to CU's role in nurturing patriotism, leadership, and national service among youth with a holistic approach that combines education, discipline, and patriotic service."

"At Chandigarh University, we have always believed that the strength of a nation lies not just in its Armed Forces, but also in how it honours and supports those who serve it. In times like these, when our brave soldiers stand vigilant amidst rising tensions, our commitment to their families becomes even more meaningful. It is with this sense of duty that the University has implemented the Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme (AFEWS) and the Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship. Over the last 14 years, Chandigarh University has awarded Defence scholarships to 5,723 students, amounting to financial assistance of over Rs 6 Crore -- a reflection of its enduring commitment to the families of those who serve the nation. These schemes are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to ensure that the children and spouses of our military heroes have access to quality education, without the burden of financial constraints. As a University, we firmly believe that the future of our nation lies in the hands of our youth, and it is our duty to support those who have sacrificed so much. Our scholarship schemes and NCC training programs are our way of saying 'thank you' to the families of the brave souls who protect our borders. We will continue to stand with them, now and always," he added.

Sandhu said, "Under Chandigarh University's Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme, seats in all courses are reserved for the wards and spouses of Defence martyrs and their immediate dependents. The Scheme also provides academic fee concessions for war widows, war casualties, and disabled Defence personnel and their families, and wards and spouses of serving and retired Defence and paramilitary personnel. Chandigarh University's Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship provides special support to the families of Kargil War heroes."

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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