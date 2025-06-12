Pride@Godrej 2025: Beyond Symbolism, Empowering LGBTQIA+ Voices and Businesses

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: This year, Pride@Godrej builds on a decade-long project of cultural inclusion within the Godrej Industries Group, to create a meaningful platform for authentic queer storytelling, entrepreneurial spirit and artistic expression.

The Group recently hosted a vibrant Pride March at its headquarters, Godrej One, led by Manish Shah, Managing Director of Godrej Capital, and joined by senior leaders across the organization. This march was a powerful demonstration of solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, including Godrej's queer employees in India and globally, alongside their allies.

A key highlight of Pride@Godrej 2025 was the launch of Queer Directions--a pioneering publishing imprint in collaboration with Westland Books, dedicated to amplifying queer voices and narratives. The event began with the Pitch Bazaar, where over a dozen unpublished queer writers connected with publishers and media professionals. In parallel, a Queer Bazaar showcased products from queer-owned small businesses, fostering visibility and economic opportunities.

The celebration culminated in a delightful performance of Jhumkewali, a play supported by Godrej Properties Limited, which explores themes of lesbian first love and self-discovery set in the 1970s. Performed in multiple Indian languages, the play embodied the event's inclusive ethos, celebrating the intersection of queerness with India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

This day-long celebration seamlessly blended culture, conversation, and community through thoughtfully curated experiences.

"What excites me most about this celebration is how we moved beyond just rainbow flags to create real opportunities," said Parmesh Shahani, Head of the Godrej DEI Lab and author of Queeristan. "When queer writers feel confident enough to pitch their stories to industry professionals, when small queer businesses get a platform to showcase their work, that's when you know inclusion is working. We are not just talking about diversity; we are actively creating pathways for queer voices to thrive."

"The launch of Queer Directions represents our belief that great stories deserve great platforms," said Karthika V.K., Publisher at Westland Books. "This isn't just about publishing--it's about ensuring that authentic queer narratives find their rightful place in Indian literature and reach readers who need to see themselves reflected in books."

Throughout June, the Group companies will engage in a series of impactful Pride-focused initiatives, moving beyond symbolic gestures to drive meaningful change. Godrej Properties is celebrating Pride Month across its zones with Pride marches, storytelling sessions, inclusive workshops, and creative activities such as art contests and wall painting. Godrej Capital is fostering inclusion through events at Pride@Godrej One, including Nukkad Nataks, allyship panels, LGBTQIA+ hiring drives, and wellness programs. Godrej Consumer Products is leading QueeRising 2025, a global campaign celebrating queer identity through conversations, connections, and inspiring change. Godrej Chemicals is championing Pride Month with awareness campaigns and LGBT+ sensitization workshops, while Godrej Agrovet Limited is organizing employee workshops focused on workplace allyship.

This year too, a Pride flag and other queer-affirming signage have sparked meaningful conversations among employees and visitors alike, reflecting the organization's evolving commitment to visibility, dialogue, and genuine inclusion.

About the Godrej DEi Lab

The Godrej DEI Lab empowers inclusion ecosystems both within and outside the Godrej Industries Group.

About Godrej Industries Group

Godrej Industries Ltd. is the holding company of the Godrej Industries Group (GIG). We are privileged to serve over 1.1 billion consumers globally through our businesses with market leadership positions in the consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services and chemicals industries.

About Westland Books

Westland Books is an award-winning Indian publisher with a diverse and exciting range of books from popular and literary fiction to business, politics, biography, spirituality, popular science, health and self-help. Its key publishing imprints include Context, Ekada, Tranquebar, Westland Sport, Westland Business, IndiePress, IF and Red Panda.

