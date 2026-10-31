Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar Champions a Stronger Global Voice for Type 1 Diabetes Awareness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Princess of Mewar, Founder of The Friends of Mewar, Global Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D, hospitality leader, philanthropist and healthcare advocate, was among the prominent figures connected to the global Type 1 Diabetes community at the inaugural Breakthrough T1D Clinical & Research Congress 2026, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, from October 9 to 11. The congress brought together researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals and members of the Type 1 Diabetes community to explore scientific advancements, emerging therapies and new approaches to improving care for people living with the condition.

The event provided a platform for multidisciplinary discussions on emerging scientific developments, innovative treatment approaches and the importance of translating research into meaningful improvements in patients' lives. The programme covered areas including immunotherapies, automated insulin delivery systems, islet cell therapies, psychosocial care and health equity, highlighting the need for continued collaboration between scientific experts, healthcare providers and the wider T1D community.

Having lived with Type 1 Diabetes since the age of five, Princess Padmaja brings a personal perspective to her work in healthcare advocacy. As Global Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D, she is committed to raising awareness, challenging misconceptions and encouraging greater understanding of the challenges faced by individuals and families living with the condition. Her advocacy highlights the importance of recognising not only the medical demands of diabetes management but also its emotional, social and practical impact on everyday life.

Speaking about the importance of advancing T1D research and care, Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar said, "Living with Type 1 Diabetes since the age of five has taught me that care goes beyond treatment alone. It also requires awareness, understanding, access to the right support and a community that stands alongside every individual living with the condition. Research and innovation are essential to moving forward, but collaboration is what helps translate progress into meaningful change. We must continue working together to ensure that individuals and families affected by Type 1 Diabetes feel informed, supported and empowered."

Beyond her international advocacy, Princess Padmaja has also supported efforts to bring greater attention to Type 1 Diabetes care in India. In 2025, she hosted the Udaipur Type 1 Diabetes Summit in partnership with Breakthrough T1D and UNICEF. In partnership with William J Clinton Foundation. The initiative highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between healthcare professionals, policymakers, advocates and communities to improve understanding of the condition and address barriers to care. Her continued advocacy underscores the need for sustained awareness, accessible diabetes-management resources and stronger support networks for children and families living with T1D.

About The Friends of Mewar

Founded in 2013 by Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar, The Friends of Mewar is a non-profit organisation working across Udaipur and surrounding regions. Its focus areas include preventive healthcare, education, women's empowerment, livelihood development and cultural preservation. The organisation supports grassroots initiatives and connects institutions and supporters in India, the United States and beyond with opportunities to contribute to meaningful social impact.

Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar is a Princess of Mewar, hospitality leader, philanthropist and healthcare advocate. She serves as Global Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D and holds advisory roles at Princeton University's M.S. Chadha Center for Global India and Harvard Medical School's Global Health & Service Advisory Council. She also contributed to heritage and tourism management through her work with the Historic Resort Hotels Group.

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