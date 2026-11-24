PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: After 18 editions, the Bombay Master Printers' Association's flagship knowledge event takes a bigger stage in Mumbai, with keynote speakers Bharat Puri (Pidilite Industries), Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia (Sunrise Candles), Feroze Azeez (Anand Rathi Wealth), Harrish Sai Raman (Life & Spiritual Coach), Sarthak Ahuja (Investment Banker-Educator-Author), Manoj Tiwari (Blue Pebble), and a special live performance by Salman-Zaman, the musical duo known as the face of "New Age Sufi Rock".

The Bombay Master Printers' Association (BMPA) has announced that the 19th edition of Print Summit, its flagship annual knowledge-sharing and networking event, will take place on Tuesday, 12 January 2027 at The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC, Mumbai. Marking a landmark new chapter, the summit moves to NMACC after 18 successful editions across 14 years at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, offering a larger platform for industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to collaborate and share insights.

Print is a fundamental part of the economy, shaping the way businesses communicate and consumers interact with products and information. From commercial printing to packaging, print is an integral part of our everyday lives. Print Summit brings the entire industry together for a day of learning, networking and meaningful conversations. Often billed as the "Davos of the print industry," Print Summit looks well beyond traditional print houses. The forum brings together media professionals, design studios, D2C brands, and students looking to examine the sector and connect with the decision-makers driving it forward.

The summit represents a vast and expanding market: India's packaging industry alone is valued at roughly $36.5 billion, according to IMARC estimates. Key sectors including food processing, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, e-commerce, and healthcare rely heavily on printed and packaged goods, while stricter recycled-content mandates are accelerating the shift toward paper-based and recyclable formats.

Print Summit 2027 will feature a diverse lineup of speakers including Bharat Puri (Pidilite Industries), Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia (Sunrise Candles), Feroze Azeez (Anand Rathi Wealth), Harrish Sai Raman, Sarthak Ahuja, and Manoj Tiwari (Blue Pebble), concluding with a live performance by New Age Sufi Rock duo Salman-Zaman.

Ticket sales are now open

Book now: https://bmpa.org/ps2027

"While printing remains a vital pillar supporting our broader economic framework, its true influence frequently goes unrecognized. Print Summit 2027 provides a unified platform for our entire sector, and relocating to NMACC underscores the incredible transformation this community has achieved across 18 editions."

- Saubhagyanidhi Seksaria, President, Bombay Master Printers' Association

"Far beyond a gathering for traditional print houses, this forum welcomes anyone involved in designing, branding, publishing, packaging, or studying physical media, offering an essential annual platform to gain perspective from leadership and build vital industry connections."

- Ankul Nanavaty, Chairperson, Print Summit 2027

Event Details

Event: Print Summit 2027, BMPA's Flagship Annual Knowledge Sharing & Networking Event

Date: Tuesday, 12 January 2027

Venue: The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC, Mumbai

Who Should Attend: The summit is designed for leaders and decision-makers in print and packaging industry, alongside design and media professionals, D2C brand founders, brand managers, students, and anyone invested in the future of print and packaging

Tickets: Visit www.bmpa.org or click the link https://bmpa.org/ps2027

Speakers and Programme Highlights:

- Bharat Puri, Executive Director, Pidilite Industries

- Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia, Founder & Chairman, Sunrise Candles

- Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth

- Harrish Sai Raman, Life & Spiritual Coach

- Sarthak Ahuja, Investment Banker-Educator-Author

- Manoj Tiwari, Director, Blue Pebble

- Salman-Zaman, Musical duo and prominent figures representing "New Age Sufi Rock."

About the Bombay Master Printers' Association (BMPA)

The Bombay Master Printers' Association is a non-profit body that has worked for the betterment of the Indian print and packaging industry since 1955. Print Summit is its flagship annual knowledge sharing and networking event.

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