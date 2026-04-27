Prismforce Launches AIQ to Close the Gap Between AI Investment and Workforce Readiness

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Prismforce, a global leader in AI-powered workforce transformation, today announced the launch of AIQ (AI Quotient). This platform benchmarks AI expectations by role, measures workforce capability across six dimensions, and prescribes actions to close gaps--aligning talent strategies with AI-driven business priorities.

- Strategic platform that defines future roles, baselines workforce AI readiness, and drives targeted upskilling and talent transformation

The launch comes amid surging AI investment, yet a growing disconnect between AI investment and workforce readiness. While 92% of organizations are increasing AI spending, only 1% consider themselves AI-mature, and nearly half of core skills are expected to evolve by 2027. This underscores the urgency for leaders to realign workforce capabilities with the demands of an AI-driven enterprise.

Built on Prismforce's proprietary role-skill-task intelligence, AIQ transforms workforce AI readiness from an abstract concept into a measurable, actionable framework--replacing guesswork with clarity. The platform models how AI is reshaping roles, identifies emerging and evolving roles, and establishes a clear baseline of workforce capability. It measures workforce capability using skill profiles, AI-driven inference, usage data, and assessments across six dimensions, giving business leaders a structured view of workforce AI readiness.

"AI is not simply changing how work gets done; it is redefining the workforce model itself," said Somnath Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Prismforce. "AIQ reflects our broader strategy to advance AI readiness as part of talent transformation. As enterprises rethink work structures, leaders need to understand which roles are evolving, which capabilities will define future success, and where critical gaps exist. AIQ helps enterprises anticipate these shifts early and translate them into targeted talent transformation strategies."

AIQ is available immediately through the Prismforce platform, enabling a more structured approach to AI-driven workforce planning.

About Prismforce

Prismforce is an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises build future-ready workforces through skills intelligence and agentic AI. Its cloud-native suite unifies skill intelligence, talent marketplace, staffing, skilling, demand forecasting, and hiring. This enables enterprises to plan, staff, and deliver projects faster while unlocking richer career paths for their people. The platform drives both business performance and employee engagement by making talent operations smarter and more efficient.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Prismforce has a global presence with a team of 200+ experts. It currently serves over 700,000 users across 30+ leading IT services and technology companies worldwide. The company is expanding its capabilities into adjacent sectors as enterprise needs evolve in an AI-first era.

Visit www.prismforce.com

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