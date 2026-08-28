Procam launches 'HDOR - 100 Days of Running' in a whole new avatar turning 100 days of movement into habits for life

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Procam International, pioneers of the distance running revolution, today announced a new avatar for HDOR - 100 Days of Running, a movement that has been building a culture of consistent fitness for the past 11 years. Now part of the Procam portfolio, HDOR is launched in it's new avatar with a stronger platform, wider reach and renewed ambition to make fitness easy to start, fun to sustain and accessible to everyone.

- Registrations open tomorrow, 29 th August, National Sports Day, as Procam takes a holistic approach to community well-being and social impact

- As a Community Impact Partner, The Akshaya Patra Foundation enables participants to turn their fitness journey into an opportunity to support nutritious meals for children

Inspired by the vision of Fit India, HDOR - 100 Days of Running invites people of all ages and fitness levels to run, walk, cycle or take on a duathlon, wherever they are and in a way that works for them. At the heart is a simple belief: taking the first step towards a more active life is always possible - Mumkin Hai.

Registrations open on India's National Sports Day, the 29th of August 2026, at https://hdor.com/ with the 100-day journey beginning on the 10th of October 2026 and concluding on the 17th of January 2027.

India's digital adoption has moved rapidly from connectivity to everyday usage, creating new opportunities to make healthy and active lifestyles more accessible. With more than a billion Indians now connected to the internet, technology is increasingly enabling people to discover, track, and sustain healthier habits. At the same time, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related risks, reinforces the need to make regular physical activity part of everyday life. In this evolving landscape, HDOR finds its place--bringing technology and movement together to make fitness more flexible, inclusive, and easier to sustain.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "HDOR isn't really about 100 days of running. It is about using 100 days of movement to build a habit. You don't need to be fit to start. You start to become fit. Our vision is to make movement accessible to every household and, in doing so, contribute to the larger vision of a Fit India. Whether you walk, run, cycle or are taking your first step towards an active lifestyle, there is a place for you in HDOR. That is what 'Mumkin Hai' means to us - start somewhere, keep going and turn movement into a habit that lasts beyond the 100 days."

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a direct implementation partner for the PM POSHAN program, has come on board as the exclusive Community Impact Partner for HDOR - 100 Days of Running. Through the partnership, every participant will have the opportunity to contribute towards providing hot and nutritious meals to children every school day. Prepared to meet the nutritional needs of children, these meals help support regular school attendance and enable children to focus better on their education and development.

HDOR - 100 Days of Running is built around a simple framework that helps build consistency and rewards you for making daily movement a habit. Here's how it works:

- Get Started: Download the HDOR app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

- Choose Your Activity: Run, walk, cycle, or take on a duathlon.

- Move Your Way: Complete a minimum of 2.5 km of running/walking or 8 km of cycling

- Complete the Challenge: Be active on 85 out of the 100 days to qualify as a Finisher.

- Take Your Rest Days: You have 15 rest days built into the programme, giving you the flexibility to stay consistent and complete the HDOR challenge

- Track Your Journey: Log your activity through the HDOR app or sync your compatible wearable and fitness platform.

- Stay Engaged: Take on challenges, climb leaderboards, hit milestones and win rewards worth ₹10 lakh.

- Meet GoGo, Your Fitness Buddy: HDOR's virtual Fitness Buddy keeps you motivated, guides you along the way and celebrates your progress.

- Open to Everyone: Registrations start at ₹599. Inclusive of GST.

- Be Part of Something Bigger: As part of your HDOR journey, you can also participate virtually in three of the world's leading distance-running events--Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2026 and Tata Mumbai Marathon 2027.

HDOR is designed to remove traditional barriers to participation, making fitness accessible regardless of age, location or experience. Whether it is a first-time participant, a senior citizen, a family, a corporate or a running club, everyone can participate in their own way. Participants are encouraged to sponsor someone who may not otherwise have the opportunity to take part.

The larger vision is simple - make fitness a daily routine, not an occasional resolution. Start Now.

For more information, please log on to - https://hdor.com/

Follow us on:

https://www.instagram.com/100days_running/

X/Twitter @100Days_Running

https://www.facebook.com/100DaysOfRunning

https://www.youtube.com/@100daysofrunning3

ABOUT PROCAM INTERNATIONAL

Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Founded by the dynamic Singh brothers Anil and Vivek, Procam is India's premier sports management company, involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production.

With astute planning and exemplary execution, Procam has a track record of conceptualising and promoting over 100 international events, across the disciplines of Powerboat Racing, Cricket, Football, Tennis, Distance Running, Squash, WWE, Horse Racing, Volleyball, among others. These events have elicited participation of the highest calibre of athletes and huge public interest and attendance.

Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International's Big 4 - Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K and Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata-- are global leaders in their respective distances. They have ushered in a running revolution that has helped redefine the health, fitness, and 'giving' paradigm of our country. For more information, please visit https://procam.in

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