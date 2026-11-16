Profit Tusker Awards 2026 Honours Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs at fourth Kochi Summit

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 16: Profit Tusker Awards India, one of India's leading award summits, hosted its fourth Keralam edition at Vivanta Ernakulam, Marine Drive, Kochi, recognising 22 entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and industry professionals. Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the business summit and presented the awards, honouring achievements in entrepreneurship, business leadership, innovation, public service and industry excellence.

Organised by FYBB Innovations, The Profit News and the Indo Continental Trade & Entrepreneurship Promotion Council (ICTEP Council), the awards ceremony brought together business founders, chief executives, established industry figures and non-resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneurs. The honourees represented sectors including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, education and automotive businesses.

Entrepreneur Of The Year And Businessman Of The Year Lead Business Awards

Thomas George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group, received the Businessman of the Year award. Dr Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries, was named Entrepreneur of the Year, while Dr Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman and Managing Director of Eram Holdings, received the NRI Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoot MCred Limited, was recognised as Most Promising Entrepreneur. Dr J. Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman of Beta Group, received the Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation award; Althaf Jehangir, CEO and Executive Director of NeST Group, was named Young Entrepreneur; and Sabu Johny, Managing Director of EVM Group, received Industry Leadership Excellence (Automobile).

Lifetime Achievement And Service Excellence Awards

P.E. Mathai, CEO of Muthoot MCred Limited, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement in Career Excellence award, recognising a professional career spanning more than 50 years. Neurosurgeon Dr Arun Oommen received the Excellence in Health & Social Activities award.

Corporate Growth, Technology And Innovation Recognised

The Leaders of Growth & Transformation awards recognised Suresh Kumar P.P., Chairman of Kerala Vision and KCCL, as The Network Titan of India; N.K. Kurian, Founder of Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park, for Iconic Agri & Nature Tourism; and Manoj V. Raman, Chairman and Managing Director of Maxvalue Credits and Investments Limited, for Excellence in Innovative Financial Services.

Other recipients in the category were Dr M.P. Chandran, Chairman of ASIA Charitable Trust and President of JG University (Excellence in Academic Innovation); George John Valath, Chairman and Managing Director of Richmax Group (Emerging NBFC Brand); Jayakumar Mohanachandran, CEO and Co-founder of F9 Infotech (Trusted Technology Brand); Asokan K.V., Chairman of Kairali Agriculture Multi-State Cooperative Society (Excellence in Carbon-Neutral Initiatives); and Johnson C. Abraham, Executive Director of Chavara Matrimony (Excellence in Match Making Services).

Under Future Makers & Emerging Excellence, the awards went to Naval Ditto, Founder and CEO of Coligo (Excellence in Technology Innovation); Manoj P. Joseph, Director of Neural Network Private Limited (Excellence in IT Infrastructure Solutions); Dany Antony, Managing Director of Zero Degree Group (Excellence in OOH Innovation); Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Director of Home Craves (Excellence in Frozen Snacks Manufacturing); and Sahad A.K., CEO of AREEKO (Most Promising NRI Businessman).

Chief Minister Outlines Business Licensing And Investment Measures

Addressing the business summit, Chief Minister Satheesan said the state government would support entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand businesses within the state and beyond. He outlined plans to simplify business licensing, strengthen single-window clearances and reduce procedural delays affecting new and expanding enterprises.

He also announced plans for a digital dashboard in the Chief Minister's Office to monitor infrastructure and investment projects after their initial approvals.

Kiran James and Alen John, directors of FYBB Innovations and The Profit News, attended alongside The Profit News director Rajasree Varma. ICTEP Council chairman Dr T. Vinayakumar, secretary general U.S. Kutty and director K. Ravindran were also present.

FULL LIST / 22 AWARDEES

Profit Awards India - Fourth Keralam Edition 2026: Winners By Award Section

The event's 22 honourees appear below, grouped by award section with their award titles and organisational roles.

1. Titans Of Industry & Legacy Brands

1. Businessman of the Year - Thomas George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group.

2. Entrepreneur of the Year - Dr Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman, Synthite Industries.

3. NRI Entrepreneur of the Year - Dr Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman and Managing Director, Eram Holdings.

4. Most Promising Entrepreneur - Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoot MCred Limited.

5. Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation - Dr J. Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman, Beta Group.

6. Young Entrepreneur - Althaf Jehangir, CEO and Executive Director, NeST Group.

7. Industry Leadership Excellence (Automobile) - Sabu Johny, Managing Director, EVM Group.

2. Outstanding Service Excellence

8. Lifetime Achievement in Career Excellence - P.E. Mathai, CEO, Muthoot MCred Limited.

9. Excellence in Health & Social Activities - Dr Arun Oommen, Neurosurgeon.

3. Leaders Of Growth & Transformation

10. The Network Titan of India - Suresh Kumar P.P., Chairman, Kerala Vision and KCCL.

11. Iconic Agri & Nature Tourism - N.K. Kurian, Founder, Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park.

12. Excellence in Innovative Financial Services - Manoj V. Raman, Chairman and Managing Director, Maxvalue Credits and Investments Limited.

13. Excellence in Academic Innovation - Dr M.P. Chandran, Chairman, ASIA Charitable Trust, and President, JG University.

14. Emerging NBFC Brand - George John Valath, Chairman and Managing Director, Richmax Group.

15. Trusted Technology Brand - Jayakumar Mohanachandran, CEO and Co-founder, F9 Infotech.

16. Excellence in Carbon-Neutral Initiatives - Asokan K.V., Chairman, Kairali Agriculture Multi-State Cooperative Society.

17. Excellence in Match Making Services - Johnson C. Abraham, Executive Director, Chavara Matrimony.

4. Future Makers & Emerging Excellence

18. Excellence in Technology Innovation - Naval Ditto, Founder and CEO, Coligo.

19. Excellence in IT Infrastructure Solutions - Manoj P. Joseph, Director, Neural Network Private Limited.

20. Excellence in OOH Innovation - Dany Antony, Managing Director, Zero Degree Group.

21. Excellence in Frozen Snacks Manufacturing - Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Director, Home Craves.

22. Most Promising NRI Businessman - Sahad A.K., CEO, AREEKO.

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